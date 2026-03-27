Attorney General Ford Warns Against Illegal Price Manipulation for Gas Amid Global Market Volatility

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement regarding rising gas prices and concerns about potential unlawful price manipulation at the pump:

"Global tensions, including the conflict involving Iran, have impacted fuel markets, but market fluctuations do not justify unlawful price manipulation increases at the gas pump," said Attorney General Ford. "Gas stations must not exploit uncertainty to inflate prices beyond what market conditions support. Our office will enforce Nevada’s consumer protection laws against unfair practices, price fixing and deceptive conduct."

During the 83rd (2025) legislative session, Attorney General Ford sponsored Assembly Bill 44, which would have specially prohibited unfair and deceptive price-fixing for essential goods and services, including gasoline.

Governor Lombardo vetoed the bill.

Nonetheless, the Office of the Attorney General will utilize every tool at its disposal to address potential misconduct. Consumers who suspect price manipulation or unfair trade practices are encouraged to report it to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

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