2026 CIFM / interzum guangzhou Ushers in a New Era of Smart Furniture Manufacturing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 28 to 31 March 2026, CIFM / interzum guangzhou, co-organized by Koelnmesse GmbH and China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd., will return to Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China. Under the core theme of “Smart Revolution”, the fair will establish a 180,000 sqm trading platform, bringing together around 1,600 leading global enterprises and expecting to attract more than 220,000 professional visitors.



Endorsement from Global Leaders

As Asia’s most comprehensive trade fair for woodworking and upholstery machinery, furniture production and interior design, CIFM / interzum guangzhou 2026 has garnered significant global attention. Industry leaders have shared their messages, inviting the global furniture community to explore the smart transformation of the furniture sector.

Matthias Pollmann, Vice President of Koelnmesse GmbH, stated: “As a crucial anchor in the interzum brand family, interzum guangzhou is dedicated to reshaping the Asian furniture industry landscape. The 2026 fair will gather the pinnacle of global furniture manufacturing, promoting green, intelligent production and global collaboration to build a more structured industry ecosystem.”

Frederik Meyer, President of the European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers (EUMABOIS), extended a warm invitation: “interzum guangzhou is an essential opportunity to discover innovation, build partnerships, and strengthen presence in a market that keeps evolving at great speed. It offers a valuable opportunity to explore the halls, join the forums, and take part in conversations that can inspire new solutions from manufacturing technologies to design trends and next-generation materials.”

Ian Chang, Chairman of the Taiwan Woodworking Machinery Association (TWMA), also expressed high expectations: “This exhibition is one of the most influential platforms for the Asian woodworking and furniture industry. It will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions for global furniture production machinery, providing invaluable communication opportunities for suppliers, partners, and professional buyers from around the world.”



Upgraded International Lineup

The international participation at this year’s fair will reach new heights, with five halls covering core furniture manufacturing categories, offering one-stop experience for high-end products and solutions. Reinforced by the participation of international pavilions and industry organizations such as a privately organized German Pavilion, American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC), American Softwood, Malaysian Timber Council, Quebec Wood Export Bureau, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Istanbul Minerals and Metals Exporters’ Association, and the Taiwan Woodworking Machinery Association (TWMA), premium global furniture industry resources will converge.

Leading international brands across core sectors including hardware and components, interior works, upholstery accessories, wood, adhesives and coatings, woodworking machinery, and upholstery machinery will showcase their latest technologies and innovations. Confirmed participants include Arpico, Ateja, Aydin Tekstil, Bodet & Horst, Boyteks Tekstil, DewertOkin, Earthfoam, Ferrari, Henkel, Hueck, IMA Schelling, Impress, Interprint, LS Lighting, LINAK, LamiGraf, OVVO, Pfleiderer, Rehau, Renolit, Schattdecor, and Wemhöner. Adding fresh dynamism to the fair, brands like Chiyoda from Belgium and DECOR DRUCK LEIPZIG from Germany will make their debut, alongside first-time exhibitors from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and French wood enterprise Eurochene.

A Highlight of Stunning Events

More than a display platform for products and technology, the fair serves as a hub for trendsetting and idea exchange. Driven by authoritative awards and cutting-edge industry forums, it unlocks innovation codes for the furniture industry in the smart era. The 2026 interzum guangzhou Award features an upgraded jury, welcoming internationally renowned architect Naoki Terada to join a distinguished advisory panel including celebrated interior designer Dick Spierenburg, esteemed materials expert Sascha Peters, and product design specialist Kristina Meyer. Together, they have selected standout products for the “interzum guangzhou Exclusive” and “Outstanding Furniture Accessories” awards. The selected products will be showcased prominently at the fair, offering a renewed source of inspiration for the industry.

Two major forums will run concurrently. The Vitality of Sustainable Innovation to Life (VSIL) Forum will focus on “Emotional Smart Manufacturing: Where Emotion Meets Intelligence.” Representatives from companies like Boyteks, byform produktdesign, Henkel, LINAK, MAG-G, Renolit, Schattdecor, SIMALFA®, and WGSN will gather to bridge the path from design and supply chain to brand commercialization.

Meanwhile, the “Wood Vision—2026 Wood Veneer Finishing Technology Forum” will concentrate on materials, craftsmanship, and techniques. Industry leaders from ALPI, Mehling & Wiesmann, Sherwin-Williams, and SYGD will share outstanding examples of Sino-European woodworking, providing comprehensive solutions for the development of high-end wood veneer finishing.

From 28 to 31 March 2026, CIFM / interzum guangzhou invites the global furniture industry to join this intelligent manufacturing feast. For more information and visitor registration, please visit the official website: www.interzum-guangzhou.com.

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About the Organisers

Koelnmesse GmbH

Koelnmesse generated more than 400 million euro in revenue worldwide in 2019 and has a workforce of more than 1,000 people. As a city trade fair location in the heart of Europe, it is home to the third-largest trade fairgrounds in Germany and ranks among the top ten in the world, with approximately 400,000 m² of hall space and outdoor area. Each year, Koelnmesse organises and manages around 80 trade fairs, guest events and special events in Cologne and in the most important markets all over the world.

www.koelnmesse.com

China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd.

The China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd. is a highly qualified and experienced exhibition company. For more than 50 years, it has been organizing the China Import and Export Fair (also known as the Canton Fair), the largest trade fair in China. It is also the organizer of CIFF (China International Furniture Fair -Guangzhou), Asia’s biggest furniture trade fair.

Koelnmesse – Global Inspiration for Living, Contract and Public Spaces

Koelnmesse is the world’s top trade fair organiser for the areas of Living, Contract and Public Spaces. Leading international trade fairs such as ORGATEC, interzum, FSB, aquanale and spoga+gafa come together at the Cologne trade fair location to form renowned and established industry meeting points. This strong portfolio is further enhanced by imm cologne and idd cologne, both of which are also held in Cologne. These fairs comprehensively represent the interior and design segment, the furniture and interior construction industries' supplying sections, the kitchen world, all topics for the modern working world, garden lifestyle as well as modern work environments, the garden lifestyle, public spaces, sports and leisure facilities, along with saunas, pools and wellness centres.

Beyond that, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio in international growth markets. The imm brand family includes imm india and IFFINA+ powered by imm cologne in Indonesia. The ORGATEC brand has established a global footprint with ORGATEC Tokyo, ORGATEC India, and ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia. The international presence of the interzum brand extends to interzum guangzhou, interzum bogota, interzum jakarta, and the interzum forum italy. The FSB brand is also internationally active, with the FSB Sports Show Riyadh and the FSB Forum Italy in Bergamo. Furthermore, the portfolio features La Feria De Diseño Medellín powered by idd cologne in Colombia.

Further information: https://www.interzum.com/en/trade-fair/our-portfolio-worldwide

The next events:

interzum guangzhou, Guangzhou, China, 28-31 March 2026

interzum bogota, Bogotá, Colombia, 12-15 May 2026

interzum forum italy, Bergamo, Italy, 4-5 June 2026

interzum jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia, 24-27 September 2026

interzum, Cologne, Germany, 11-14 May 2027

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interzum guangzhou photos are available in our online image database at: www.interzum-guangzhou.com.

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