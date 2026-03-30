P-TECH Alliance Launches at 15th Anniversary of Historic Brooklyn School

P-TECH logo

Students at the 6-year public high school can receive no-cost associate degrees and connections to partner industries in a model the Alliance will boost widely.

More students are waiting for schools that inspire and empower them, and they can’t wait for months or years. Look at what all students can achieve with this opportunity.” — Founding P-TECH Principal Rashid Ferrod Davis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaders in education and industry are gathering Monday, March 30 at Civic Hall in Manhattan to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH), an innovative collaboration among a public high school, community college, and industry partner that gives students both a high school diploma and free associate degree concurrently, and direct connections to high potential careers in industries like technology, healthcare, and green jobs. The initial school, based in Crown Heights, was recently ranked as the highest performing open admission high school among over 500 public high schools in New York City and across New York State. It is also the top vocational high school in New York.The P-TECH model creates a clear pathway from school to college to career and has spread across 16 states and 28 countries with over 600 schools, serving 150,000 students. Its success is measured by high graduation rates, college credit accumulation, and career placement.At the gathering, a new national nonprofit will be launched: the P-TECH Alliance, which will increase the number of P-TECH students and schools and provide technical assistance and support to new and existing partnerships.Founding P-TECH Principal Rashid Ferrod Davis, along with other P-TECH principals, will speak about ways in which the school has been particularly effective in launching male students of color into careers in technology, with two-year college graduation rates far beyond those of their peers. He will also introduce some of P-TECH’s notable current and former students.“More students are waiting for schools that inspire and empower them, and they can’t wait for months or years,” he said. “I tell our nation’s leaders, don’t give up on any young person, for any reason. Look at what all students can achieve with this opportunity.”Stanley Litow, a former deputy chancellor of schools in New York City, who originated the model while head of the IBM Foundation, will speak about plans for the new Alliance and ways P-TECH schools address problems like college affordability and the shortage of skilled workers in careers including teaching and nursing.Members of the media are invited to the event, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Civic Hall in 124 East 14th Street, in Manhattan. They are requested to RSVP by emailing ptech@braven.solutions.

P-TECH: How high schoolers are redefining their future (TED video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.