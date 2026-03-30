P-TECH Alliance Launches at 15th Anniversary of Historic Brooklyn School
Students at the 6-year public high school can receive no-cost associate degrees and connections to partner industries in a model the Alliance will boost widely.
The P-TECH model creates a clear pathway from school to college to career and has spread across 16 states and 28 countries with over 600 schools, serving 150,000 students. Its success is measured by high graduation rates, college credit accumulation, and career placement.
At the gathering, a new national nonprofit will be launched: the P-TECH Alliance, which will increase the number of P-TECH students and schools and provide technical assistance and support to new and existing partnerships.
Founding P-TECH Principal Rashid Ferrod Davis, along with other P-TECH principals, will speak about ways in which the school has been particularly effective in launching male students of color into careers in technology, with two-year college graduation rates far beyond those of their peers. He will also introduce some of P-TECH’s notable current and former students.
“More students are waiting for schools that inspire and empower them, and they can’t wait for months or years,” he said. “I tell our nation’s leaders, don’t give up on any young person, for any reason. Look at what all students can achieve with this opportunity.”
Stanley Litow, a former deputy chancellor of schools in New York City, who originated the model while head of the IBM Foundation, will speak about plans for the new Alliance and ways P-TECH schools address problems like college affordability and the shortage of skilled workers in careers including teaching and nursing.
Members of the media are invited to the event, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Civic Hall in 124 East 14th Street, in Manhattan. They are requested to RSVP by emailing ptech@braven.solutions.
Tina Kelley
P-TECH Alliance
+1 917-439-9484
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P-TECH: How high schoolers are redefining their future (TED video)
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