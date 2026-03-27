16-Year-Old Youngest NCAA Player and Halo Inventor Challenges Iowa Western in Landmark Recruiting and Retaliation Case

16 year-old Marist Veres Royal wears his concussion reducing invention: The Halo- Protective Head Mask for Helmets/Headgear (Patent pending).

Emergency hearing granted; continued to April 7 for counsel. Claims: deceptive recruiting website, coach discretion limits, and Halo retaliation.

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I just wanted a fair chance to show what I could do. I thought an institution would celebrate a student who is working hard, inventing something to make football safer...It’s been difficult” — Marist Veres Royal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marist Veres Royal, the youngest player in NCAA football history and inventor of the patent-pending Halo- Protective Head Mask for Helmets/Headgear, filed suit against defending 2025 NJCAA Division I Football National Champion Iowa Western Community College (IWCC) after being permanently barred from any evaluation or participation in the football program without any legitimate reason.

The parents filed the initial petition as next friends on an emergency basis to protect their 16-year-old son’s rights before spring camp began. On March 25, 2026, the Pottawattamie County District Court granted an emergency hearing on Royal’s request for injunctive relief. The court has now continued that hearing until April 7, 2026, to allow the family to retain counsel and file an amended petition. The family views this continuance as a procedural step that keeps the case alive and moving forward on the merits.

The Case Raises Three Critical National Issues in College Athletics

Deceptive Recruiting Practices

Marist relied on IWCC’s public “Recruit Information” webpage, which lists the exact steps required to engage with the recruiting process and makes clear that a student cannot become a recruit or prospective athlete until enrolling. There are no disclaimers stating the steps are limited to athletes already contacted by coaches or that they do not lead to evaluation. Marist followed every step, relocated 1,000 miles, and was then denied any opportunity to be seen.

Limits of Absolute Coaching Discretion

The lawsuit challenges whether coaches have unlimited authority to block even a basic evaluation. No coach ever told Marist he did not fit the scheme, had bad grades (he maintains a 3.5 GPA), lacked physical skills, had disciplinary issues, or any other recognized legitimate reason. Despite elite metrics (6'3.5", 284 lbs, 300-lb bench press for 3 reps, 4.9-second 40-yard dash at age 16), he was simply refused any chance to compete. The case reframes the issue as a “right to apply” — like a job application — rather than a guaranteed roster spot.

Retaliation and the “Lock-In” Penalty

Within approximately 24 hours of Marist publicly announcing his independent Halo prototype, the suit alleges that Coach Riley Harms permanently barred him from spring and fall 2026 participation. The timing followed the school’s rebuke of the professor who helped build that prototype. The permanent bar has locked Marist into IWCC for the entire 2026 season. Because he is at a junior college, NCAA rules require one full academic year in residence before he can transfer to Division I. This has forced Marist to consider a fallback transfer to Division III under the allowable one-semester rule — a significant step down that will cost him a full year of Division I eligibility and severely diminishes his long-term Division I and professional prospects.



Why This Case Matters Nationally

In the post-House v. NCAA era, athletic participation carries real economic value through NIL deals and development opportunities. This lawsuit asks a fundamental question: Can a public college use its athletic brand as a “dragnet” to attract students through a published recruiting process, then deny even the basic opportunity to be evaluated — and retaliate when a student exercises independent entrepreneurial rights?

Marist Veres Royal stated:

“I just wanted a fair chance to show what I could do. I thought an institution would celebrate a student who is working hard, inventing something to make football safer, and trying to represent the school proudly. Instead, after I shared my Halo helmet project, they shut me out completely. It’s been difficult — I keep training every day, staying ready, but I’ve been denied any opportunity to even be evaluated. I followed their own rules, and now I’m locked out of the entire season.”

The case is pending in Pottawattamie County District Court, ROYAL v IWCC Case No. CVCV127738.

Follow Marist on X @MaristVRoyal



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Marist Veres Royal 2025 Football Highlight Reel

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