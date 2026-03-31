Colby Lewis Secures High Six-Figure Settlement in Case Involving Corporate Negligence & Construction-Related Hazards

Meet Attorney Colby Lewis From Undesirable to Undeniable: The Case of Alberto Lee

Attorney Colby Lewis highlights dangers of improper construction practices and failure to maintain safe road conditions through lawsuit.

Upon investigation, Lewis and his legal team discovered that the hazardous roadway conditions were not incidental, but the result of ongoing negligence.” — Colby Lewis, Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Colby Lewis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston trial attorney Colby Lewis of The Law Offices of Colby Lewis secured a high six-figure confidential settlement on behalf of Alberto Lee, a Texas man who suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision caused by hazardous roadway conditions linked to multiple corporate entities.The case, which involved three separate corporate defendants, highlights the role that negligent construction practices and lack of oversight can play in serious motor vehicle accidents.On February 16, 2022, Lee was driving southbound in Chambers County, Texas when another driver lost control after encountering thick roadside mud and collided head-on with his vehicle. Lee sustained significant injuries, including cervical and lumbar damage that required surgical intervention.While the police report confirmed Lee was not at fault, initial assessments from insurance carriers significantly undervalued his claim, suggesting a settlement far below the cost of his medical treatment, which exceeded $270,000.Upon investigation, Lewis and his legal team discovered that the hazardous roadway conditions were not incidental, but the result of ongoing negligence. A construction company had allegedly been dumping soil and debris along the roadway, which, when combined with rainfall, created dangerous mud conditions. Additional entities, including a property owner and a waste management company, were also alleged to have failed in maintaining safe conditions and oversight.“What initially appeared to be a simple car accident was actually the result of a much larger failure involving multiple parties,” Lewis said. “When corporations neglect safety responsibilities, it can create dangerous conditions that put lives at risk.”The case evolved into a complex legal battle involving multiple defendants and aggressive litigation tactics. According to Lewis, the defendants attempted to limit liability through procedural strategies, including efforts to move the case to federal court and motions to dismiss.Despite these challenges, the legal team pursued claims against all responsible parties, ultimately building a case that led to a substantial settlement.Prior to representation, Lee believed he might recover only a fraction of his damages, with early estimates suggesting a potential settlement between $15,000 and $30,000. The final resolution; however, resulted in a significantly higher recovery.“It’s going to do some change—some real change,” Lee said regarding the outcome.Lewis says the case underscores the importance of investigating all potential causes of an accident, particularly when hazardous conditions may be tied to construction practices or corporate oversight failures.“In many cases, what appears on the surface is only part of the story,” Lewis said. “When you dig deeper, you can uncover the true cause—and hold the right parties accountable.”The Law Offices of Colby Lewis represents individuals and businesses across Texas in matters involving personal injury, construction defects, insurance disputes, and complex litigation.To learn more about Alberto Lee's story, visit The Law Offices of Colby Lewis' Knowledge Center: From Undesirable to Undeniable: The Case of Alberto Lee. For more information about The Law Offices of Colby Lewis, visit www.clewislaw.com Case Number: 23DCV0755. Contact: The Law Offices of Colby Lewis, 866-265-2948.

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