Jamin Leigh Miller Sentenced to Serve 25 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

March 26, 2026

(Kenai, AK) â€“ On March 18, 2026, Jamin Leigh Miller, age 44, was sentenced to 25 years and 6 months in prison, with an additional 20 years suspended. This sentence was pursuant to a plea agreement where he pleaded guilty to a consolidated count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and a consolidated count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. On his release from custody, Miller will be on probation for a period of 20 years, and he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Miller’s conviction is based on his decade-long sexual abuse of his three daughters beginning when his oldest daughter was 3-4 years old. The primary drivers for the sentence imposed were community condemnation and isolation. The significant period of incarceration imposed by the court attempts to address the seriousness of Miller’s conduct while also attempting to provide some measure of closure to and minimize further impact on the survivors of Miller’s abuse. In her sentencing comments, Judge Bride Seifert addressed the ways in which this type of abuse destroys the bedrock foundations of love, trust, and family, and noted that the emphasis on isolation and community condemnation were appropriate in light of the pervasiveness of Miller’s abuse. Given the nature of his conviction, Miller is ineligible for either mandatory or discretionary parole.

The matter was prosecuted by Kenai Deputy District Attorney Julie Matucheski, with the assistance of Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead at the sentencing hearing. The matter was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers. Trooper Beth Jordan was the primary investigating officer, with additional troopers and investigators from both the Anchor Point Trooper Post and Alaska Bureau of Investigation-Soldotna providing investigative support.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.