The Cafeína Co. Launches Specialty-Grade Roasted-to-Order Coffee and Artisan Tea for Everyday Accessibility

Freshly roasted-to-order, small-batch coffee and artisan teas for your daily routine—without the luxury markup.

California-based direct-to-consumer brand delivers premium fresh-roasted coffee and loose-leaf teas, making quality beverages accessible for daily routines.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specialty-grade coffee and artisan tea don’t have to come with a luxury price tag. The Cafeína Co. has officially launched a direct-to-consumer brand delivering freshly roasted-to-order specialty-grade coffee and artisan teas , bringing the finest quality beverages into everyday routines—accessible to everyone.The brand was inspired by Founder Janet B.’s experience balancing full-time work with doctoral studies. Coffee and tea became essential rituals during her demanding days, showing how premium-quality beverages could transform everyday routines—a philosophy that now defines The Cafeína Co.“Our mission at The Cafeína Co. is to make high-quality coffee and tea a seamless part of everyone’s day,” said Janet B. “Fresh, flavorful, and thoughtfully prepared beverages shouldn’t be reserved for special purchases. Quality should be an everyday standard, not a luxury. Whether at home, in the office, or anywhere in between, your daily cup should be a meaningful upgrade to your routine—not an occasional indulgence.”Each coffee order is roasted-to-order in small batches and shipped immediately, ensuring peak freshness, aroma, and full flavor. This approach guarantees that every cup delivers the rich complexity of the beans, rather than diminished flavors from time on warehouse shelves.The Cafeína Co. sources specialty-grade beans from some of the world’s most celebrated coffee-growing regions, including Ethiopia, Kenya, Indonesia, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Mexico. Customers can choose from a full range of grind options, from whole bean to espresso, tailored to their preferred brewing method. Beyond traditional brewed coffee, the brand offers instant coffees, including a premium instant blend infused with functional mushrooms—lion’s mane, cordyceps, and reishi—which is also available in medium and dark roast standard grind options.Complementing its coffee lineup, The Cafeína Co. features a curated selection of artisan loose-leaf teas, all rich in flavor and crafted to be enjoyed hot or chilled. Offerings include ceremonial matcha, apple cider rooibos herbal tea, peach black tea, mango black tea, hibiscus berry herbal tea, Moroccan mint green tea, and classic favorites such as Earl Grey and English Breakfast.Committed to responsible sourcing, The Cafeína Co. participates in a Fairtrade program, with Fairtrade-certified coffees available beginning May 2026.The Cafeína Co. ships across the United States and is exploring partnerships with cafés and restaurants seeking premium, freshly prepared coffee solutions.For more information or to place an order, visit www.cafeinaco.com https://cafeinaco.com/ ] or follow The Cafeína Co. on Instagram @thecafeinaco and Facebook (The Cafeína Co.) for updates and new releases.

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