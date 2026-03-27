Four Florida Universities Take Top Honors in Florida Innovation Challenge Sponsored by the Orlando Magic

Students from seven Florida universities at an Orlando Magic game as part of the 2025 Florida Innovation Challenge sponsored by the Orlando Magic Miami Dade College receives $9,000 in cash prizes as winners of the Florida Innovation Challenge sponsored by the Orlando Magic

Miami Dade College received $9,000 in cash prizes of $50,000 total awarded to seven of the largest public colleges and universities in Florida

The ideas we saw this year demonstrate that the next generation of innovators are already shaping how sports organizations can build lasting relationships with fans.” — Magic Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Jay Riola

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spark of creativity and a deep understanding of what it means to be a fan propelled Miami Dade College’s “Magic Metrics” team to victory in this year’s Blackstone LaunchPad Florida Innovation Challenge sponsored by the Orlando Magic.

The two-day event held in October brought together students from seven Florida universities: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), Florida International University (FIU), Florida State University (FSU), Miami Dade College (MDC), University of Central Florida (UCF), University of Florida (UF), University of North Florida (UNF), who were challenged to create a fan membership program that engages fans domestically and internationally. The Miami Dade College team delivered a concept that was as innovative as it was inspiring. UF, UNF and UCF joined Miami Dade College on the podium.

In its second year, this innovation challenge platform, led by faculty from UCF College of Business, focuses on the real-world strategic priorities of a sponsor. This year, student teams developed proposals around the Orlando Magic’s need to develop a global fan membership program. All of the student teams created features of their proposals that may be implemented by the Magic in the rollout of the program.

Reimagining Fandom: Everyday Connection Beyond Game Night

The winning proposal, titled “Magic Metrics,” introduced a points-based fan membership program that transforms fan engagement from a game-night event into a daily, lifestyle-driven experience. Built around three “lifestyle anchors” – everyday purchases, fitness and play, and entertainment access – the concept allows fans to earn points for everything from workouts and charitable acts to attending games or supporting partner merchants.

Those points, tracked through a mobile platform called Magic Score, can be redeemed for rewards and experiences that deepen fan loyalty while benefiting the broader community. The model also integrates strategic partnerships with companies such as Affina, HomeCourt, and Live Nation to deliver a seamless blend of digital convenience, local perks, and global connectivity.

Magic Metrics impressed judges with its dual impact: strengthening fan relationships while also creating new revenue opportunities and enhancing a commitment to the local community, a nod to the Orlando Magic’s mission to be world champions on and off the court.

Other proposals ranged from the incorporation of predictive analytics (UF), a robotics competition (UCF), female-fanbase-focused social media (UNF), and docuseries with potential major corporate partners (FIU and FSU) to help broaden the impact of the membership program with segments of Magic fans in the U.S. and abroad.

Students Behind the Innovations

The five-member Miami Dade College team, including Angela Lai, Uyen Hoang, Jean-Pierre Neira-Pinzón, Minh Nguyen, and Santiago Padron, blended backgrounds in economics, business administration and pre-med to create a concept rooted in both empathy and data.

Their presentation emphasized that fandom isn’t just about moments inside the arena – it’s about shared identity, purpose and belonging.

"As a pre-med student, this experience was far outside my usual path, yet it became one of the most transformative moments of my college journey,” said Minh Nguyen. “It reminded me that stepping outside of your comfort zone can open doors to entirely new ways of learning and problem-solving."

“The breadth of students competing in the state finals was truly impressive, attracting students from major STEM programs, including computer science. engineering and physics, to fine arts, psychology, and of course, business,” UCF Department of Management Professor of Practice and Florida Partnership Director for the Blackstone LaunchPad, Michael P. Lynch, PhD/MBA said.

A Celebration of Collaboration and Vision

The Florida Innovation Challenge drew more than 300 students and 50 teams from colleges and universities across the state, each bringing bold ideas to the table. The competition was judged by Central Florida leaders in sports, business, and academia, including Jennifer Lastik (Greater Orlando Sports), Chris Hughes (Track Shack), Sankaya Hall (Full Sail University), and Michael Forde and Marie Webb (both with the Orlando Magic).

For the Orlando Magic, the challenge represents more than just innovation, it’s a reflection of the team’s ongoing mission to engage fans through technology, creativity and connection.

“The ideas we saw this year, especially from Miami Dade College, demonstrate that the next generation of innovators are already shaping how sports organizations can build lasting relationships with fans,” Orlando Magic Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Jay Riola said. “Their proposal beautifully aligned with our values – using innovation not only to entertain but to empower.”

Looking Ahead

As the winners of the 2025 Innovation Challenge, the Miami Dade College team leaves with $9,000 in prize funding and invaluable exposure to leaders across the sports and entertainment industry. UF, UNF, UCF, FAMU, FIU and FSU also left with $3,000-$6,000 each as well as a substantially broadened professional network. But perhaps more importantly, they leave having redefined what it means to engage fans in the digital age — turning everyday actions into lasting loyalty.

The Miami Dade College team’s Magic Metrics vision, as well as the full range of concepts from each of the schools, exemplify how creative thinking, strategic partnerships and community impact can unite to elevate the fan experience – a perfect reflection of the Orlando Magic’s belief that fans paired with innovation is the true magic behind the game.

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