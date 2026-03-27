Clearwater Recovery Partners LLP Announces Cash Offer to Purchase Common Shares in Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Clearwater Recovery Partners LLP has announced an offer to purchase up to 1,500,000 Shares of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearwater Recovery Partners LLP (“Clearwater” or the “Purchaser”) has announced an offer to purchase up to 1,500,000 Shares of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (the “Company”), representing approximately 1.505% of the Company’s outstanding Shares, at a price of US$0.50 per Share (the “Offer”).Clearwater is a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales. Clearwater is not affiliated with the Company.The Offer is made solely to enable the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Shares and to provide a potential liquidity opportunity to existing shareholders. The Company’s Shares have not traded on an exchange since being halted on February 22, 2019. The trading halt has limited shareholders’ ability to sell their Shares.Shareholders should read the Offer to Purchase and related materials carefully, as they contain important information. Shareholders are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer.This announcement is intended solely to notify shareholders that the Offer has been made. Any decision to tender Shares should be made only on the basis of the Offer to Purchase and related documents, and not on the basis of this announcement alone.Shareholders may obtain, free of charge, a copy of the Offer to Purchase and related documents by contacting Clearwater by telephone at +44 20 7993 2091 or by email at claims@clearwaterllp.com. Inquiries regarding the Offer may also be directed to the foregoing contact details.ContactClearwater Recovery Partners LLP+44 20 7993 2091claims@clearwaterllp.com

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