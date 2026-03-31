Law Tigers Celebrates 25 Years of Supporting Motorcycle Riders Nationwide

Leading Motorcycle Legal Network Expands to 35 Markets Connecting Riders with Experienced Attorneys

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law Tigers, a nationally recognized motorcycle-focused legal network, is celebrating 25 years of helping riders connect with experienced legal representation following motorcycle accidents. Founded in Phoenix as Law Tigers and then expanding as the American Association of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers, the organization has grown into a trusted resource within the motorcycle community by granting exclusive licenses to qualified law firms across 35 markets nationwide.Through its licensing model, local attorneys operate under the Law Tigers brand while providing riders in their regions with specialized legal expertise tailored to motorcycle accidents and injuries. With plans to expand into additional markets, Law Tigers continues working toward its long-term goal of establishing a presence in all 50 states, Canada and the United Kingdom.“Even the most cautious and responsible riders can find themselves the victim of an accident, with a bevy of financial, health care and legal challenges to navigate,” said Law Tigers Founder and attorney Warren Levenbaum, a lifelong motorcycle rider. “We want riders to feel the peace of mind that no matter where the road takes them across the country, they can connect immediately with a Law Tigers attorney who wields the focused expertise and commitment to the motorcycle community to capably and confidently represent their interests.”Warren Levenbaum’s son and Law Tigers CEO Ari Levenbaum now leads the company’s day-to-day operations and expansion strategy.“Achieving this milestone of providing effective legal support for a quarter of a century directly reflects how our skilled attorneys have fostered a deep trust among motorcycle riders across America as well as the entire motorcycle industry,” Ari Levenbaum said. “With this highly successful foundation to build upon, we look forward to advancing our footprint as the first and only motorcycle association and becoming the first motorcycle law firm in the country with broad Law Tigers brand recognition and licensing rights in every state.”Each year, thousands of motorcycle accidents occur across the United States, highlighting the importance of experienced legal representation and advocacy for riders. Since its founding, Law Tigers has focused on building strong relationships within the motorcycle community and supporting riders both on and off the road.Also passionately devoted to accident prevention, Law Tigers founded the Arizona Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Foundation, dedicated to motorcycle training, rider safety and reducing accidents through education.Law Tigers has further committed to ongoing philanthropy within and related to the motorcycle community, donating millions of dollars to charities such as the National Motorcycle Safety Fund, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Ride for Kids, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and many more.About Law TigersFounded in 2001 by attorney and motorcycle rider Warren Levenbaum, Law Tigers is a Phoenix-based national association of lawyers that provides expert legal services and additional support for motorcycle riders in the event of an accident, including assistance with connecting to medical support and replacing motorcycles and gear. The company has granted exclusive licenses to proven law firms across 35 markets, allowing local attorneys in those regions to operate under the Law Tigers brand.Learn more: https://lawtigers.com/

25 Years of Law Tigers

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