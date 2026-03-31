Strategic Metals Invest Expands Portfolio With Three Geopolitically Sensitive Technology Metals

Louis O’Connor, CEO, Strategic Metals Invest Strategic Metals Invest

Antimony, bismuth, and tellurium join Strategic Metals Invest’s offering as export controls and critical minerals policy reshape markets.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Metals Invest has expanded its physical metals offering to include three additional technology metals — antimony, bismuth, and tellurium — now available for structured private ownership.The expansion reflects a broader shift in global raw material markets, where export controls, licensing regimes, and geopolitical developments are increasingly influencing supply dynamics.Over the past two years, several technology metals have moved from relative obscurity into formal policy focus. Antimony has faced tightening export restrictions. Bismuth has been subject to expanded licensing requirements. Tellurium, critical to thin-film solar technologies, has experienced increased regulatory oversight amid highly concentrated global refining capacity.At the same time, both the United States and the European Union have formally classified a growing number of industrial materials as critical to economic and strategic resilience. Bismuth, tellurium, and antimony are included on the U.S. 2025 critical minerals list and on the European Union’s critical raw materials framework, reflecting their strategic importance in modern industrial and technology supply chains.“Markets for strategic materials are no longer governed purely by supply and demand,” said Louis O’Connor, CEO of Strategic Metals Invest. “Policy decisions now shape availability. When metals become subject to export licensing and national security classification, they move from industrial commodities to strategic assets.”Unlike exchange-traded commodities, these metals are not traded on public markets. They are primarily produced as by-products of other industrial processes, limiting the ability to increase output quickly in response to demand.• Antimony is used in energy storage systems, flame retardants, and defence-related alloys.• Bismuth plays an increasingly important role in lead-free metallurgy and specialised industrial applications.• Tellurium is essential to cadmium telluride thin-film solar panels and high-efficiency energy systems.Because supply cannot be rapidly expanded and refining capacity is concentrated, regulatory changes often have an amplified impact on availability and pricing conditions.Strategic Metals Invest provides private investors with structured access to physical strategic metals through professional industrial frameworks. Metals are sourced in defined industrial form, documented, allocated to individual clients, and stored in high-security facilities designed specifically for high-value industrial materials. Liquidity is linked to industrial markets rather than financial exchanges, with resale typically conducted through established professional supply chains.The addition of antimony, bismuth, and tellurium reflects a structural evolution in strategic materials markets, where industrial relevance, regulatory classification, and supply concentration increasingly define long-term significance.Further information on the three metals is available on the Strategic Metals Invest website:________________________________________About Strategic Metals InvestFounded in 2020, Strategic Metals Invest provides private investors with structured access to physical rare earth elements and technology metals through established industrial supply chains. The firm focuses on materials classified as strategically important due to concentrated supply, limited substitutability, and long-term industrial relevance.More information:

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