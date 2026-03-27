Virginia Business Announces 2026 C-Suite Awards Honorees

Virginia Business has selected Charles Hatley, CEO of Melone Hatley, P.C. as a 2026 Virginia C-Suite Awards recipient.

Our 2026 C-Suite Awards winners are outstanding leaders who demonstrate impressive resumes and lead their companies to success,” — Richard Foster, Associate Publisher of Virginia Business

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Business has selected Charles Hatley, CEO of Melone Hatley, P.C. as a 2026 Virginia C-Suite Awards recipient.The Virginia C-Suite Awards celebrate top corporate executives who consistently demonstrate remarkable leadership skills, integrity, values, vision, commitment to excellence, company performance and community engagement. The honorees must have their primary work office in Virginia and hold a top corporate executive position (such as CEO, COO, CFO, etc.) or equivalent job (executive director, owner, etc.).The full list of winners is below.“Virginia Business congratulates this year’s honorees. Our 2026 C-Suite Awards winners are outstanding leaders who demonstrate impressive resumes and lead their companies to success, making a positive impact on the lives of others. They are trendsetters who empower those who work with them,” said Richard Foster, associate publisher of Virginia Business. “They are examples to all, and their leadership is growing the next generation.”Virginia C-Suite Awards honorees will be recognized June 4 at a celebration at The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W. Franklin St., in Richmond. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., followed at noon by a luncheon and awards celebration. The event hashtag is #VBevents.Attendance is limited. There are various sponsorship levels available, which include the right to use the event logo, multimedia marketing, a table to share with co-workers and guests at the event, and much more. Tables are only available with sponsorship. If seats are available after the sponsorship deadline, a limited number of individual tickets will go on sale. To secure a sponsorship to ensure you and your guests can celebrate together, contact your account manager or Toni McCracken at tmccracken@va-business.com.Winners will be recognized in the June issue of Virginia Business and online at VirginiaBusiness.com.The Presenting Sponsor for the Virginia C-Suite Awards is YHB. For more information and the most updated listing of sponsors, visit https://virginiabusiness.com/event/c-suite-awards/ About Virginia BusinessVirginia Business is the only publication in Virginia dedicated to covering economic activity in every sector and region of the commonwealth. The magazine has established a reputation as a must-read for those who want to stay abreast of commercial events in Virginia and attracts a diverse group of readers, including business leaders who hold managerial and financial positions and fill a host of C-suite positions. Virginia Business hosts several annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities and facilitates thoughtful discussion with market leaders through its webinar series. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Virginia Business is part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States. For more information, visit VirginiaBusiness.com.2026 C-Suite Awards WinnersGovernmentJoe Benevento, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corp. (VIPC)Garrett Hart, Chesterfield CountyKhalid Jones, Virginia LotteryPerry Miller, Richmond International AirportRobert Osmond, Virginia IT AgencyMark Perryman, Norfolk Airport AuthorityHigher EducationDeirdre Gonsalves-Jackson, Virginia Wesleyan UniversityMark Luellen, University of VirginiaDr. Towuanna Porter Brannon, Virginia Peninsula Community CollegeNonprofit with less than $10 million in annual revenueTeresa Owens Tyson, St. Mary's Health WagonNonprofit with more than $10 million in annual revenueCliff Fleet, Colonial Williamsburg FoundationMichael Lutes, Bon Secours Mercy HealthMark Nantz, Valley HealthTim Skeen, Sentara HealthRichmond Vincent Jr., Goodwill of the ValleysPrivate company with 51-149 employeesCharles D. Hatley, Melone Hatley PCXavier Meers, Nightingale Ice CreamPrivate company with 150-499 employeesWalter D. Bayne, Cary Street Partners Wealth ManagementWatt Foster, Foster Fuels Inc.Craig Halliday, UnanetHarvey L. Johnson, PBMaresShannon O. Pierce, Virginia Natural GasBrian K. Revere, BreedenJacqueline Rogers Ray, Capital SquareLaura Sprouse, Brown EdwardsJennifer Wold, Forvis MazarsPrivate company with more than 500 employeesAlex Berentzen, Thompson RestaurantsJonathan Evans, B&AShannon Hayes, Timmons GroupPatrick Y. Shim, LS Cable & System Ltd.John Steckel, American SystemsNicole Stuart, Top Guard SecurityPublic company with less than $500 million in annual revenueThomas J. Fulton, Skanska USA Civil Southeast Inc.Public company with more than $500 million in annual revenueAndrew J. Carpenter, Phlow Corp.Kim Enochs, Marsh McLennan AgencyDawn Glynn, TowneBankColin Robinson, BranchMaria Tedesco, Atlantic Union Bank

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