Sickle Cell Consortium Announces 2026 Leadership Summit and Strategic Partnership with Sickle Cell Disease Coalition

Sickle Cell Consortium Announces 2026 Leadership Summit, Bringing Over 200 Sickle Cell Organizations to Atlanta, GA

This moment represents more than a convening; it represents alignment. By bringing together leadership, community voice, and national strategy we are creating space for real progress.” — Dr. Lakiea Bailey, Founder Sickle Cell Consortium

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sickle Cell Consortium is proud to announce its 10th Annual Leadership Summit, taking place April 7–11, 2026, followed by a landmark partnership with the Sickle Cell Disease Coalition (SCDC) to co-host the Unified Action Forum (UAF) on April 11–12, 2026, at The Westin Atlanta Airport, 4736 Best Road, Atlanta, Georgia.

Together, these events will host a diverse group of stakeholders, including patients, caregivers, community-based organizations, clinicians, researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers, for an unprecedented week of collaboration, strategy, and action in the sickle cell disease (SCD) space.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary under the theme “A Legacy of Leadership,” the Leadership Summit has become a cornerstone convening for the sickle cell community. The Summit provides a platform for:

● Advancing patient-centered solutions

● Strengthening community-based organizations

● Driving cross-sector collaboration

● Elevating the voices of individuals living with sickle cell disease

Participants will engage in dynamic sessions, leadership development opportunities, and strategic discussions focused on addressing the most pressing challenges in SCD. The 10th Annual Leadership Summit would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. We extend our deepest thanks to Pfizer Pharmaceuticals for serving as this year’s Impact Sponsor. Your continued partnership helps us empower the sickle cell community, elevate warrior voices, and drive lasting change. Together, we are building a stronger, more unified future, one leader at a time.

Unified Action Forum: Aligning National Efforts

Building on the momentum of the Summit, the Unified Action Forum (April 11–12), hosted in partnership with the Sickle Cell Disease Coalition (SCDC), will serve as a national convening designed to align priorities and accelerate coordinated action across the ecosystem.

The Forum will focus on:

● Identifying shared goals across stakeholders

● Aligning strategies to address systemic barriers

● Strengthening collaboration between community, clinical, research, and industry partners

● Advancing equitable and sustainable solutions for individuals living with SCD

This partnership represents a significant step toward greater unity and collective impact in the fight against sickle cell disease. By intentionally aligning these two convenings, the Sickle Cell Consortium and SCDC are creating a continuous, high-impact experience, moving from leadership development and community engagement to national-level strategy and action.

“This moment represents more than a convening; it represents alignment,” said Dr. Lakiea J. Bailey, Founder and Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Consortium. “By bringing together leadership, community voice, and national strategy in one coordinated effort, we are creating space for real progress and collective impact.”

Registration and Additional Information

For more information about the 2026 Leadership Summit, visit:

https://www.sicklecellevents.org/2026leadershipsummit

For details about the Unified Action Forum, visit:

https://www.sicklecellevents.org/uafconvening



About the Sickle Cell Consortium

The Sickle Cell Consortium is a national organization dedicated to unifying the sickle cell community, strengthening community-based organizations, and advancing patient-centered advocacy, education, and research engagement.

About the Sickle Cell Disease Coalition

The Sickle Cell Disease Coalition is a collective of organizations committed to improving the lives of individuals affected by sickle cell disease through coordinated education, awareness, and systems-level change.

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