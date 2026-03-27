New Mongolian Winter Wildlife Watching Tour for Nature Lovers and Photographers

Mongolian horses Driving through Mongolia's winter wonderland Gobi desert in winter Mongolia tours lead to wild camels Rare wildlife encounters during Mongolia tours

Award-winning photographer Mo leads small-groups to wild Bactrian camels and other rare species through one of the world's last true wilderness regions.

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Singaporean travellers who have exhausted the usual bucket-list destinations, Mongolia offers something genuinely different: vast, silent, and teeming with wildlife that exists nowhere else on Earth. Explorer.Company, the Ulaanbaatar-based adventure travel specialist, has announced the launch of Mo's Mongolia Winter Wildlife Watching Tour – an expedition into the South Gobi and the Great Gobi Strictly Protected Area, priced from USD 3,500 per person and running between 7 and 22 days.Conceived by a wildlife photographer, not a travel agentThese Mongolia tours were designed from the ground up by Molomjamts – known simply as "Mo" – a Mongolian wildlife photographer and 2025 finalist in the Mongolian Landscape Photography of the Year awards. Mo brings hands-on expertise in animal behaviour, winter tracking, and remote terrain navigation to every departure. The approach is unhurried and strictly ethical: no baiting, no staged encounters, and no disturbance of wildlife. The Mongolia tours venture far beyond the standard Gobi tourist trail, into landscapes rarely visited even by Mongolians.For photographers, filmmakers, researchers, and committed nature travellers, these are Mongolia tours built around patience and immersion – the kind of travel that rewards those willing to slow down.Wildlife found nowhere else on earthThe expedition targets species uniquely adapted to the extreme Gobi environment – several of which are among the rarest animals on the planet:Snow Leopard – peak tracking season runs November to April, when fresh prints are visible in snow and sandWild Bactrian Camel – one of the rarest large mammals on Earth, found inside the Great Gobi A Protected AreaGobi Bear (Maazalai) – critically endangered and found nowhere else in the worldGobi Ibex, Argali, Bearded Vulture (Lammergeier), and Cinereous VulturePallas's Cat, Golden Eagle, Ground Jay, Wolf, and Fox"We never guarantee wildlife sightings, however carefully developed the route, selected the season, and focused the pacing," says Mo. "Our aim is to show the beauty of Mongolia in winter and to create a trip which leaves our guests speechless."Built for comfort in extreme conditionsSingapore's tropical climate makes the Gobi's winter conditions – temperatures that can plunge well below freezing – feel particularly dramatic. Explorer.Company has equipped every departure accordingly. The expedition travels in a custom 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 78 Troopy with automatic transmission, dual diesel tanks, a heated aluminium rooftop tent, dedicated cooking tent, 270° awning, and full overlanding gear including MaxTrax recovery boards, an air compressor, and a winch. Mo travels with each group alongside a dedicated driver, ensuring both safety and expert guidance throughout.Dates and pricingBest season: November to April. Duration: 7 to 22 days. Prices start from USD 3,500 per person.Full details and itineraries: https://explorer.company/tour/mongolia-wildlife-tour-photography-south-gobi-snow-leopard High-resolution images for media use can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Qda4GhN8vqDPQu5jpygPBBqpB0esUf7a (© Explorer.Company 2026).

Mongolia tours are a self-drive adventure

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