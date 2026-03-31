ZJD and Branded Hospitality Launch F&B Capital to Serve Franchise Community

Branded Hospitality backs those shaping the future of franchising. With F&B Capital, we bring deep expertise and connectivity to deliver tailored capital solutions for brands” — Jimmy Frischling

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZJD, a strategic investment group featuring the industry veterans behind Fishman PR and Franchise Elevator PR, and Branded Capital Solutions, a subsidiary of Branded Hospitality, announced the formation of F&B Capital, a new capital markets firm focused on advising and supporting concepts across the franchise ecosystem.Formed as a joint venture partnership, F&B Capital will specialize in growth equity raising, structured credit, minority recapitalizations, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal advisory for franchisors, franchisees, and companies operating throughout the broader franchise community.Zack Fishman will serve as Managing Partner on behalf of ZJD, alongside Jimmy Frischling, who will serve as Managing Partner on behalf of Branded Capital Solutions. In addition to the leadership of Zack Fishman and Jimmy Frischling, F&B Capital will benefit from the experience of additional team members and subject matter experts, including Brad Fishman, Jake Fishman, Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg, and Evan Veryard. This draws on all three groups’ expertise to help clients navigate complex strategic matters across the franchise and hospitality landscape.F&B Capital is designed to address a specific and often underserved need in the market: helping franchise businesses access capital and strategic final solutions, without pursuing majority or full-company sale processes. Rather than leading broad, auction-style buyout processes, the firm will focus on situations where franchise brands, operators, and stakeholders need tailored capital solutions to meet strategic goals.“F&B Capital was created to meet the real-world capital needs we continue to see across the franchise landscape,” Zack Fishman said. “There are many strong franchisors and franchisees that do not need or want a majority sale, but still require thoughtful access to capital or strategic advisory support. We see a meaningful opportunity to help operators and brands secure the right financial solutions to support ownership transitions, fund growth, and strengthen their businesses for the long haul.”The launch brings together complementary expertise from ZJD and Branded Capital Solutions.ZJD brings longstanding entrepreneurial and investment experience, along with a long-term approach to building enduring businesses in the franchising sector.Branded Capital Solutions provides end-to-end support across M&A advisory, growth and structured capital raises, strategic partnerships, and private market investing. This helps founders, operators, and institutional partners move with speed, precision, and confidence. Branded also brings a point of view and boots on the ground experience as restaurant owners and operators.“Branded Hospitality has always believed in backing the people and companies building the future of hospitality franchising,” said Frischling. “With F&B Capital, we combine sector knowledge, transactional experience, and industry connectivity to offer franchises a highly focused advisory platform. We believe this venture fills an important gap for brands and operators seeking sophisticated capital solutions tailored to their specific stage of growth and ownership goals.”F&B Capital’s launch comes at a time when many franchises are evaluating best practices for financing expansion, modernizing infrastructure, supporting operational improvements, and navigating evolving ownership structures. By specializing in advising concepts pursuing strategic growth, ownership transitions, and capital solutions, the firm aims to become a trusted partner to franchise stakeholders seeking flexible and growth-oriented outcomes.

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