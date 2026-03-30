Flow Announces Return of 330ml Original Format to Retail Following Production Investment

Flow's 330ml Original returns to retail nationwide, backed by new production capacity, delivering reliable supply and convenient, clean hydration on-the-go.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flow Hydration is pleased to announce the return of its 330ml Original format to retail, now back in stock nationwide following an extended hiatus.To support the relaunch and ensure long-term supply stability, Flow has secured production capabilities through the acquisition of a dedicated line in 2025, which is capable of 60 million units per year. This investment enables consistent manufacturing of the 330ml format, reinforcing Flow’s commitment to reliable fulfillment for its retail partners.The 330ml Original format is a high-performing single-serve pack designed for convenience-led occasions such as grab-and-go, meal pairings, and school lunches. Compact, versatile, and well suited to on-the-go hydration, the format expands Flow’s ability to serve consumers across foodservice, hospitality, and other away-from-home occasions.Sourced from natural springs in Bruce County, Ontario, Flow is naturally alkaline and contains essential electrolytes and minerals, offering consumers clean, functional hydration with no sugar, additives, or artificial ingredients. With a commitment to responsible sourcing and low-impact packaging with Tetra PakFlow is designed to support both personal wellness and the health of the planet.The 330ml format is making its comeback at a moment of strong brand momentum, fueled by expanded marketing efforts, the launch of Flow’s sparkling line in Canada, and the addition of glass formats that are boosting awareness and driving more shoppers in-store.

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