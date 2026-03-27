Littlejohn Legal Strengthens Support for Inheritance & Estate Dispute Matters in Melbourne

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Melbourne, Australia — Littlejohn Legal, a respected suburban law firm with more than three decades of experience, has announced enhanced support for clients facing inheritance disputes, will challenges, and complex estate administration issues. The firm has published a dedicated service page for individuals seeking Inheritance and Estate Dispute Lawyers in Melbourne, available at https://littlejohnlegal.com.au/inheritance-and-estate-dispute-lawyers-melbourne/.

Led by Principal Solicitor David Littlejohn, the firm brings a grounded and client-focused approach to some of the most emotionally charged areas of law. With a background as a barrister and solicitor and more than 20 years of experience in litigation, family law, and estate matters, Mr Littlejohn and his team assist clients in resolving disputes involving contested wills, family provision claims, executor misconduct, and estate mismanagement.

Littlejohn Legal’s expanded service offering responds to a growing number of clients seeking practical, compassionate advice during difficult periods of loss, family conflict, or uncertainty over estate entitlements. The firm aims to simplify the legal process, provide clear explanations, and help clients understand their rights when dealing with will disputes and complex probate issues.

“Estate disputes are rarely just legal matters they involve grief, long-standing family relationships and financial pressures,” Mr Littlejohn said. “Our role is to guide people through the process with clarity and respect, ensuring they understand their options and feel supported at every step.”

The firm’s updated page on inheritance and estate dispute matters outlines key areas where clients commonly require assistance, including:

Challenging or defending a will

Family Provision applications

Claims involving undue influence or lack of capacity

Executor disputes and removal applications

Disagreements about estate distribution

Mediation and dispute resolution for contested estates

Littlejohn Legal’s approach emphasises early intervention, cost-effective strategy, and practical solutions supported by decades of legal experience. The team works closely with clients to resolve disputes through negotiation or mediation where possible, while also being fully equipped to litigate when necessary.

To learn more about the people behind Littlejohn Legal, readers can visit the firm’s About page at https://littlejohnlegal.com.au/about/. It introduces the team, shares each team members background, and explains the experience and values that guide the firm’s work with clients across Melbourne.

Littlejohn Legal continues to expand its broader suite of legal services, including family law, commercial and business law, migration matters, litigation, aged care, elder law and property conveyancing. The firm serves residents and business owners across Melbourne’s suburbs and regional areas, providing straightforward advice without legal jargon.

Media Contact

Littlejohn Legal

117 Centre Dandenong Road

Dingley Village

Victoria 3172

Australia

0395580558

https://news.agrtech.com.au/press-release/littlejohn-legal-strengthens-support-for-inheritance-estate-dispute-matters-in-melbourne/

117 Centre Dandenong Road

Dingley Village

Victoria

Australia

0395580558

https://littlejohnlegal.com.au/

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