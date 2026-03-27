BIBUS SINDBY A/S Upgrades its Web Shop – Kantlister.dk Transitions to new Domain: BIBUS-shop.dk

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Vejle, Denmark – Kantlister.dk is getting an upgrade and changes its web shop domain to bibus-shop.dk in a new move from Danish distributor BIBUS SINDBY A/S.

For several years, the web shop Kantlister.dk has served as a specialized online platform for rubber products, hardware & gas springs in Denmark, and now it is time for a significant technical upgrade and a move to a new domain: bibus-shop.dk. This transition marks a natural step in the continued development of BIBUS’s digital presence and the growing connection between BIBUS SINDBY A/S and the BIBUS Group.

The web shop is operated by BIBUS SINDBY A/S, formerly known as A/S H. Sindby & Co., a company with more than 100 years of history within import and trade for the metal industry and commercial vehicle construction. Since the beginning, the underlying philosophy has always been to keep an eye on new developments of common interest, so that the scope of operations continues to grow – for the benefit of the customers and thus the company. To this day, this philosophy forms the framework for both BIBUS SINDBY’s and BIBUS’s activities.

The upgrade and move to bibus-shop.dk aim to enhance the overall customer experience, create a more unified product platform, and facilitate easier access to the broad technological competencies of the BIBUS Group. Users of the former Kantlister.dk will still find the familiar product categories – rubber products, fittings and hardware, ventilation components, and gas springs – now presented in a more integrated and modern environment.

The transition is expected to support smoother operations, improved system technology, and expanded possibilities for future-proofing product presentations and technical documentation, in line with the BIBUS Group’s overarching strategy to leverage global synergies and strengthen its digital platforms.

https://thenewsfront.com/bibus-sindby-a-s-upgrades-its-web-shop-kantlister-dk-transitions-to-new-domain-bibus-shop-dk/

Edisonvej 11

Vejle Denmark

+45 75 88 21 22

https://bibus-shop.dk/da/

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