Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market Led by North America as Honeywell and Chemours Expand Sustainable Cooling Solutions

Low GWP Refrigerants Market

Low GWP Refrigerants Market Analysis, By Type (Inorganics, Fluorocarbons, and Hydrocarbons), By Application Type (Refrigeration, Air Conditioning, and Chillers)

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global community moves from climate pledges to industrial execution, the cooling sector is undergoing a massive chemical shift. According to a comprehensive strategic analysis by Fact.MR, the global Low GWP (Global Warming Potential) Refrigerants Market is projected to skyrocket from USD 31.8 billion in 2024 to USD 106 billion by 2035, expanding at a double-digit CAGR of 11.5%.This 3X growth trajectory represents an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 70.3 billion. Driven by the Kigali Amendment and the U.S. EPA’s AIM Act, the industry is pivoting toward environmentally friendly alternatives like CO₂ (R-744), Ammonia, and HFOs to satisfy soaring demand for HVAC, automotive, and industrial cooling without the catastrophic environmental footprint of legacy chemicals.Get Access Report Sample :Strategic Market Snapshot: Quick Stats2025 Estimated Value: USD 35.7 Billion2035 Projected Value: USD 106.0 BillionGrowth Velocity:5% CAGR (2025–2035)The "Gold Standard": Refrigerants with a GWP of less than 150 are the primary growth engine.Leading Application: Supermarket Refrigeration (Rapidly retrofitting to transcritical CO₂ systems).Regional Growth Leaders: Germany (12.8% CAGR), China (11.9% CAGR), and the United States (10.3% CAGR).The Decarbonization of Cooling: A Two-Decade EvolutionThe market has shifted from "regulatory compliance" to "technological supremacy."The 2020–2024 Phase: Characterized by the rise of mildly flammable HFOs and secondary loop systems as industries began bridging the gap away from high-GWP HFCs.The 2025–2035 Future: The next decade will be defined by AI-based leak detection, ultra-efficient heat pumps, and a circular economy focused on refrigerant reclamation. Smart thermal management is no longer a luxury but a central pillar of ESG-compliant infrastructure."We are entering an era where 'low emission' is the baseline and 'zero-impact' is the target. Companies that embrace lifecycle circularity and next-gen blends designed for high-ambient climates will dominate the competitive landscape," states a lead analyst at Fact.MR.Overcoming the "Green Premium"Despite the stratospheric growth, the market faces a primary hurdle: Initial Capital Expenditure. Natural refrigerants like CO₂ and Ammonia require specialized equipment and advanced safety protocols. However, major players like Honeywell, Chemours, and Daikin are neutralizing these costs through R&D in non-flammable blends and energy-efficient compressors that lower the total cost of ownership over the system’s lifecycle.Browse Full Report –To View Related Report:Low-Carbon PVC Piping and Water Distribution Systems Market https://www.factmr.com/report/low-carbon-pvc-piping-and-water-distribution-systems-market Low-Carbon PVC for Window Profile and Door Systems Market https://www.factmr.com/report/low-carbon-pvc-for-window-profile-and-door-systems-market Low-Carbon PVC Flooring and Wall Covering Materials Market https://www.factmr.com/report/low-carbon-pvc-flooring-and-wall-covering-materials-market Low-Modulus Sealants for High-Movement Facade Elements in Seismic Zones Market https://www.factmr.com/report/low-modulus-sealants-for-high-movement-facade-elements-in-seismic-zones-market

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