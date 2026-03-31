Asthma Canada Urges 4 Million People Living with Both Asthma and Hay Fever to Be Vigilant as Pollen Season Begins

Asthma Canada logo Jeffrey Beach | President & CEO of Asthma Canada

We know that pollen season can be a particularly challenging time for the asthma community” — Jeffrey Beach

TORONTO,, ON, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pollen season begins, Asthma Canada is calling on the nearly 4 million people living with both asthma and hay fever to stay vigilant in managing their conditions.Hay fever, the common name for seasonal allergic rhinitis, is an allergic reaction usually triggered by pollen. Common symptoms of hay fever include sneezing, a runny or blocked nose, and itchy, watery eyes.In Canada, it is estimated that 1 in 4 people live with hay fever. For people living with asthma and hay fever, poorly controlled hay fever can trigger life-threatening asthma symptoms and attacks. Managing hay fever is an essential part of maintaining good asthma control, staying safe, and enjoying a good quality of life.“Living with both asthma and allergies can be especially challenging during pollen season,” said Tristan Joseph, who lives with both asthma and allergies. “When my hay fever flares up, it often makes my asthma symptoms worse, so staying on top of both is essential. It’s not just about comfort, when symptoms aren’t well controlled, it can impact your ability to work, be outside, and live your daily life. Managing hay fever is a key part of keeping my asthma under control and avoiding a serious asthma attack.”The exact timing of high-allergen seasons will vary depending on the local climate, geographic location, and weather patterns, but in most regions of Canada it follows this general trend: tree allergens are most common in the spring, grass pollens in the summer, and ragweed pollens in the fall.Eight Tips for People Living with Asthma & Hay Fever This Pollen Season1. Check the pollen forecast – Monitor daily pollen levels in your area and limit outdoor activities on high pollen days, especially in the early morning.2. Protect the air in your home – Keep windows closed, use an air purifier with a HEPA filter, and clean surfaces regularly to reduce indoor pollen exposure.3. Shower and change clothes after being outside – Pollen can stick to skin, hair, and clothing, prolonging exposure.4. Avoid drying laundry outside – Outdoor clothes and bedding can collect pollen.5. Wear sunglasses outdoors – Sunglasses help reduce pollen exposure to the eyes.6. Take medications as prescribed – use your preventer inhalers and allergy medications regularly, and talk to your doctor about any new allergy treatments that may be available to you.7. Carry your reliever inhaler – Always have a reliever inhaler on hand in case symptoms flare due to pollen exposure.8. Review your Asthma Action Plan – Make sure your plan is up to date, understand your triggers, and know what steps to take if your asthma worsens during pollen season.“With 80% of people living with asthma also experiencing hay fever, we know that pollen season can be a particularly challenging time for the asthma community,” said Jeffrey Beach, President & CEO of Asthma Canada. “If you need support, our bilingual Asthma & Allergy HelpLine connects you with Certified Respiratory Educators who can answer your questions and provide guidance on managing asthma and allergies. Call 1 866 787 4050 or email info@asthma.ca to get help.”To further support the asthma community, Asthma Canada invites people living with asthma and allergies to join a webinar on Monday, April 13 at 12:00 PM EST: Breathe Easy This Spring & Summer: Managing Asthma, Allergies & Hay Fever. The session will feature Dr. Susan Waserman of McMaster University, who will explain the connection between asthma, allergies, and hay fever and share practical management strategies. Tristan Joseph, an Asthma Canada Patient Advocate, will also share her personal experience living with both conditions. Register now About Asthma in Canada:• Over 4.8 million people are living with asthma in Canadao Including over 900,000 children under 19 and over 900,000 adults over 65• As many as 465,000 people living with asthma in Canada have severe asthmao Including over 45,000 children under 19• Asthma is Canada’s third most chronic disease• Over 300 families lose a loved one to asthma each year• $4.2 billion is the expected cost of asthma to the Canadian economy by 2030 annually• 317 people are diagnosed with asthma every day in Canada• 80,000 visits are made to the emergency room each year because of asthma attacks• Some people in Canada are hit harder by asthma; it is 40% more prevalent among First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities than the general population in Canada.About Asthma Canada:Asthma Canada is the only national healthcare charity solely dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with asthma and respiratory allergies. For over 50 years, Asthma Canada has proudly served as the national voice for people in Canada living with asthma. Our mission is to help people living with asthma lead healthy lives through education, advocacy, and research. Our vision is a future without asthma. For more information, please visit asthma.ca.

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