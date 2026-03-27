Bellatrix Aerospace Closes $20M Pre-Series B to Scale Satellite Propulsion Manufacturing and Expand Global Reach

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellatrix Aerospace, a leading in-space mobility company from India with a growing presence in the USA, announced today that it has closed a $20 million Pre-Series B growth round led by Cactus Partners, marking a significant milestone as the company accelerates the commercialization and delivery of its propulsion systems. This capital infusion marks a strategic transition for the company, moving from proven flight heritage to large-scale commercial manufacturing and global supply chain integration.The capital will fuel rapid expansion of Bellatrix's production facilities and the buildout of high-throughput manufacturing lines designed to meet growing demand from satellite constellation operators worldwide. It also supports active customer programs and strengthens the company's operational foundation ahead of its next funding round."This round reflects strong conviction in our ability to scale," said Rohan Ganapathy, Co-Founder and CEO of Bellatrix Aerospace. "We've flight-qualified our core technologies. Now we're building the production infrastructure to match. This investment significantly expands our annual manufacturing capacity and reinforces our position as the partner of choice for operators who need propulsion at scale."Led by Cactus Partners, the round includes new investors Hero Investment Office, 35 North Ventures, Indusbridge Ventures, and Monarch Holdings, with continued participation from existing investors Inflexor, Pavestone, GrowX, Startup Xseed, and Survam Partners, signaling continued trust in the company’s vision of building critical infrastructure for the global space economy and its execution capabilities. This unified backing validates Bellatrix’s focus on standardized, high-reliability propulsion systems, effectively de-risking the propulsion segment for the world’s most ambitious orbital missions.“We’ve moved from flight-proven to factory-ready,” said Yashas Karanam, Co-Founder and COO of Bellatrix Aerospace. “By slashing lead times to under 6 months and optimizing our unit economics, we are delivering the industry’s best cost-to-reliability ratio. This investment ensures we can fulfill our multi-million-dollar backlog with the speed and margin required for global scale.“Bellatrix is a unique asset with a robust history of space technology innovation. Rohan and Yashas have invested more than a decade in creating leading, world-class, and cost-effective, core technologies for electric and green propulsion systems. Their persistence and focus have led to the successful indigenous development of space-qualified products in satellite propulsion systems. We, at Cactus Partners, look forward to working closely with the Bellatrix team by leveraging our GAP (Growth Acceleration Playbook) portfolio support framework and collaborating with fellow investors to make the company a global leader.” said Amit Sharma, General Partner of Cactus Partners.The company expects to continue building momentum through customer deployments and additional commercial milestones in the months ahead.About Bellatrix Aerospace Private LimitedBellatrix Aerospace is redefining in-space mobility by developing advanced electric and chemical propulsion systems that cater to satellites of all classes and a wide range of mission requirements. The company addresses persistent industry challenges such as long lead times, high costs, and fragmented propulsion offerings by combining the agility of a new-space company with the reliability, performance, and portfolio depth. Bellatrix follows a vertically integrated model, with design, development, manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing executed in-house in compliance with international standards.

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