The 401 Group of Companies Acquires Dabadu, Accelerating Innovation in AI-Powered Automotive Retail

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 401 Group of Companies , one of Canada’s fastest-growing automotive and RV dealership groups, today announced the successful acquisition of Dabadu , a Canadian technology company. Headquartered in the Kitchener/Waterloo region, Dabadu is known for pioneering and building AI-powered infrastructure for modern dealership operations.This strategic acquisition positions the 401 Group for accelerated future growth, as a pioneer in integrating cutting-edge technology. With AI and data analytics becoming essential drivers of success in the industry, the move underscores the Group’s commitment to proactive innovation.“The acquisition of Dabadu represents a significant milestone in our journey to redefine automotive retail,” said Ted Lancaster, Executive VP for the group. “As one of Canada’s fastest-growing dealer groups, and with our expansion into the United States, we are dedicated to staying ahead of industry trends. By bringing Dabadu’s powerful AI-driven tools in-house, we are solidifying our position as a tech-forward leader that delivers exceptional value to our customers, employees, and partners.”“I am proud of what we’ve built here at Dabadu over the past 5 years”, said Pulkit Arora, Founder and CEO of Dabadu. “Joining the 401 Group marks an exciting next chapter for the company. Their commitment to innovation makes them the ideal home for Dabadu technology. Together, we will accelerate the adoption of AI in dealership operations and set new standards for the Canadian automotive industry.”About The 401 Group of Companies:Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the 401 Group of Companies is one of Canada’s fastest-growing dealership groups. With over 40 locations across Ontario, Manitoba, and the USA, the 401 Group operates a diverse portfolio of automotive and RV dealerships, financing services, and related businesses. Employing over 1,500 team members, the 401 Group is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences while leading in innovation and community support.About Dabadu:Dabadu is a Canadian technology company revolutionizing AI powered infrastructure for the automotive industry. With an AI-powered next-gen CRM/XRM platform, Dabadu unifies fragmented dealership systems and transforms them into one unified platform.

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