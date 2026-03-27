North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet April 1

RALEIGH – The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, April 1, at 10a.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or online. What: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting When: Wednesday, April 1, at 10a.m. Where: Virtual Only Webinar number: 2439 976 8881 Webinar password: Uw96iqdgvP4 (89964734 when dialing from a phone or video system) Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 US Toll Access code: 2439 976 8881 The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

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