Division of Marine Fisheries seeks advisers for Southern Flounder committee

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries is accepting applications for commercial and recreational fishermen, scientists and interested parties to serve on the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 5 Advisory Committee.

The panel will assist the Division in developing Amendment 5 to the N.C. Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. The Division is developing Amendment 5 to further address the NC Marine Fisheries Commission’s request to expand recreational access to the flounder fishery while continuing to rebuild the Southern Flounder stock. Amendment 5 will also seek to address issues in the commercial fishery.

The deadline to apply is April 10, 2026.

The Division will hold an in-person, workshop-style meeting that will allow committee members and Division staff to collaborate on drafting potential Southern Flounder management measures in a more effective and less formal setting than traditional meetings.

The Division is looking for individuals with expertise in Southern Flounder fisheries. Commercial and recreational fishermen from all coastal regions are encouraged to apply. Scientists and representatives of non-governmental organizations with an interest in Southern Flounder are also invited to participate.

To be qualified to serve on the committee, applicants must not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years.

Interested individuals must attend and actively participate in the three-day workshop scheduled for June 2 – 4 at Carteret Community College in Morehead City. Participation includes reviewing documents to provide input to the Division for consideration to refine management options in draft Amendment 5.

Advisors who complete the necessary paperwork will be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incurred in relation to their official duties. Apply to serve as an advisor by completing the online Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee application. If you would prefer to apply by mail, please download the printable applicationand send it to:

N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries

P.O. Box 769

Morehead City, N.C. 28557

Attention: Southern Flounder FMP

Applications must be submitted online or postmarked by April 10, 2026.

The Marine Fisheries Commission chairman will appoint members from the pool of applicants.