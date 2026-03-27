Nothing But Numb3rs Announces Free Tax Prep Days for Connecticut Residents in Need

Two free tax prep days on April 9 and 10 for singles earning under $35,000 and families under $45,000. First 50 to schedule will be served.

MANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the financial challenges faced by so many in our community, Nothing But Numb3rs is proud to announce two free tax preparation days exclusively for Connecticut residents who meet specific income guidelines. The events will take place on Thursday, April 9th, and Friday, April 10th, 2026, at the Nothing But Numb3rs office in Manchester, CT.Who qualifies:- Singles with annual gross income under $35,000- Families with annual gross income under $45,000Only the first 50 individuals or families to call or email will be accepted.Appointments are required to receive this free service. To secure your spot, please call 860-869-5667 or email joanna@nothinbutnumbers.com right away.“Tax time can be overwhelming, especially for those who simply cannot afford professional assistance,” said JoAnna Laiscell, MSAT, founder of Nothing But Numb3rs. “As someone who has served on education boards and nonprofit organizations for over two decades, I have seen firsthand the barriers many hardworking families face. This is our way of giving back—ensuring everyone has access to accurate, timely, and compassionate support.”Event Details:- Dates: Thursday, April 9th & Friday, April 10th, 2026- Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.- Location: Nothing But Numb3rs, 642 Hilliard Street, Suite 2121, Manchester, CT- How to Schedule: Call 860-869-5667 or email joanna@nothinbutnumbers.com (first 50 to respond)- What to Bring: All relevant tax documents, including W-2s, 1099s, government ID, Social Security card, and either a birth certificate or passport.Service is available for individual and simple joint returns; more complex filings may be referred for future appointments.About JoAnna Laiscell:Ms. Laiscell, MSAT, is widely recognized as one of the greatest servant leaders in Connecticut. With more than two decades of experience on education boards and organizations supporting children and families, she has dedicated her life to understanding and meeting the needs of the community. Her commitment to accessibility and service is at the heart of Nothing But Numb3rs’ mission. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Accounting and a Master’s Degree in Taxation and Accounting, both from the University of Hartford.For more information or to schedule your free appointment, visit www.nothinbutnumbers.com or call 860-869-5667.---About Nothing But Numb3rsNothing But Numb3rs has provided expert tax and accounting services to Connecticut residents and nonprofits for over 30 years, with offices serving communities in Connecticut, Arizona, and Maryland. Our mission is to deliver accurate, ethical, and personalized financial support to all members of our community.---End of Release

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