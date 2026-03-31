Silverado Hospice Dallas/Fort Worth Earns Deficiency-Free Accreditation from The Joint Commission

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverado Hospice Dallas/Fort Worth is proud to announce it has achieved a deficiency-free survey from The Joint Commission following an unannounced full resurvey conducted March 10–13, 2026. As a result, the organization has been awarded accreditation effective March 14, 2026, recognizing full compliance with Medicare Conditions of Participation for hospice agencies.The Joint Commission, one of the nation’s leading healthcare accrediting bodies, evaluates organizations on rigorous standards related to patient safety, quality of care, and operational excellence. Earning a deficiency-free survey is a significant achievement and underscores Silverado’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional hospice care.“This recognition is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication to clinical excellence and compassionate service,” said Angela Collins, Silverado’s Senior Vice President of hospice. “Our Dallas/Fort Worth team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure that every patient and family we serve receives the highest level of care, dignity, and support.”The survey findings confirm that Silverado Hospice Dallas/Fort Worth meets—and in many cases exceeds—the strict standards set forth for hospice providers. The Joint Commission has also recommended continued Medicare certification, with final determination to be made by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).What This Means for the CommunityFor patients and families in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, this achievement provides added confidence in choosing Silverado Hospice. It affirms:-Adherence to the highest national standards in hospice care-A patient-centered approach focused on comfort, dignity, and quality of life-Strong interdisciplinary collaboration among clinical teams-A culture of continuous improvement and accountabilitySilverado Hospice is known for its innovative, evidence-based approach to end-of-life care, combining expert clinical practices with a deep commitment to meaningful human connection.About SilveradoSilverado is a nationally recognized provider of hospice and memory care services, dedicated to enriching the lives of those we serve through clinical excellence, compassion, and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.