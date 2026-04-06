Marketer on the Run Announces Sponsorship of Boulder City born Olympian Lexi Lagan

Lexi Lagan, US Olympic Shooting Team

Marketer on the Run sponsors Olympic shooter Lexi Lagan, supporting her journey to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Lexi represents the small town, American spirit that the nation loves.” — Remso Martinez

BOULDER CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketer on the Run LLC, a Las Vegas-based fractional CMO and marketing agency, today announced its official sponsorship of Olympic shooter Lexi Lagan as she continues her journey toward the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.The partnership represents a long-term investment in both athletic excellence and personal brand development, as Marketer on the Run works alongside Lagan to support her growth on and off the range. The sponsorship will include strategic marketing support, content development, public relations, and brand positioning as she prepares for one of the most competitive stages in global sport.Lagan, a standout athlete with deep roots in Southern Nevada, has built a reputation not only for her precision and discipline in shooting sports, but also for her character, work ethic, and connection to her community. As she sets her sights on Olympic competition, this partnership aims to elevate her story to a national audience.“Lexi represents the small town, American spirit that the nation loves,” said Remso Martinez, Founder and CEO of Marketer on the Run. “Through her family and community, Lexi is a role model for young people everywhere who want to dream big and work hard. She is a young woman who exemplifies the best of Southern Nevada and makes us all proud to be in her corner. Onward to LA!”The collaboration reflects Marketer on the Run’s broader commitment to investing in talent, storytelling, and community-driven narratives. As part of its brand journalism and media strategy, the firm seeks to spotlight individuals whose stories resonate beyond their industry, and Lagan’s journey is one that aligns naturally with that mission.Through this partnership, Lagan will also work with Marketer on the Run to expand her presence across digital platforms, engage with sponsors, and build a long-term brand that extends beyond competition.As the road to Los Angeles 2028 unfolds, both Lagan and Marketer on the Run are focused on one goal: turning performance into legacy.About Marketer on the Run LLCMarketer on the Run LLC is a Las Vegas-based marketing leadership firm specializing in Fractional CMO services and digital marketing. The company works with businesses, media personalities, and organizations to bring clarity, discipline, and narrative-driven strategy to their marketing efforts.

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