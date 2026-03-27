Off Leash K9 Training Toledo Puppy Consultation Program for Early Housebreaking, Socialization, and Confidence Building

Big dog, calm focus, great day out. Safe, sweet, and ready for the next step. Snowy day, solid obedience, and one proud training team.

This one-hour consultation helps new puppy owners with house training, socialization, desensitization, basic commands, and reward-based basics.

“The goal of this consultation is to help families start with clearer structure, better habits, and practical training they can build on as their puppy matures.” ” — Michelle Beck

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off Leash K9 Training Toledo is highlighting its Puppy Training Consultation program, a one-hour session designed to help new puppy owners establish better habits early through guidance on house training, socialization, confidence building, environmental desensitization, and basic commands. The program is intended to help reduce the risk of long-term problem behaviors while giving owners practical direction during the early stages of puppy development. The training page describes the consultation as a starting point for helping puppies develop in a more structured way.

The Puppy Training Consultation also addresses common early challenges such as biting and jumping. The Toledo pricing page states that the session includes reward-based training exercises intended to help build a foundation for formal obedience training, while also giving owners time to ask questions about their puppy’s behavior and development.

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo began in 2015 with Michelle Beck. The company’s about page states that Michelle Beck works with dogs at different stages and focuses on precision obedience and behavior modification. The Toledo team page also lists Dylan Beck as Head Trainer and Location Manager, along with additional trainers serving the local market.

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo is based at 2218 Tedrow Rd., Toledo, OH 43614. In addition to puppy consultation, the company’s website lists obedience programs, private lessons, board and train programs, behavior-focused training, in-home training, and marker-based positive reinforcement training.

About Off Leash K9 Training Toledo

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo is a dog training company based in Toledo, Ohio. The company offers puppy consultation, obedience training, private lessons, behavior modification, board and train programs, in-home training, and marker-based positive reinforcement training for dog owners in the Toledo area.

Media Contact

Off Leash K9 Training Toledo

2218 Tedrow Rd.

Toledo, OH 43614

(419) 441-4023

michelle@offleashk9training.com

Best Dog Training Toledo, Ohio! 1 Year Old Silver Labrador, Nova!

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