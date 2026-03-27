B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner for Centri Capital Conference 2026

Building on a successful inaugural year that drew hundreds of attendees, curated one-on-one meetings, and a packed room of investors, the Centri Capital Conference returns as a premier one-day event at the iconic Nasdaq MarketSite. he 2026 conference will bring together 500+ attendees, including institutional investors, industry leaders, and executives from over 50 participating companies across healthcare, life sciences, technology, AI, digital assets, fintech, and other high-growt

B2i Digital to Showcase Emerging Growth Companies Ahead of April 14, 2026 Conference at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to last year's inaugural conference, we are confident that this year's event will be valuable for companies looking to connect with high-impact investors” — David Shapiro, CEO - B2i Digital, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY // March 27, 2026 // B2i Digital, Inc. has been named Marketing Partner for the 2026 Centri Capital Conference , taking place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.The Centri Capital Conference is a B2i Digital Featured Conference. See more details at: https://b2idigital.com/centri-capital-conference-2026 Building on a successful inaugural year that drew hundreds of attendees, curated one-on-one meetings, and a packed room of investors, the Centri Capital Conference returns as a premier one-day event at the iconic Nasdaq MarketSite. The 2026 conference will bring together 500+ attendees, including institutional investors, industry leaders, and executives from over 50 participating companies across healthcare, life sciences, technology, AI, digital assets, fintech, and other high-growth sectors. Attendees can expect six industry panels, company presentations, fireside chats, and a networking reception.The investor audience includes representation from investment banks, venture capital, private equity, investment firms, hedge funds, family offices, asset managers, and lenders.As Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will expand investor reach through targeted digital campaigns and connect participating companies with investors through its marketing platform and social media channels."Our Featured Conferences program is designed to give participating companies significant exposure before, during, and after the event," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. "Following the overwhelmingly positive response to last year's inaugural conference, we are confident that attendance at the Centri Capital Conference will be enormously valuable for companies looking to connect with high-impact investors.""Last year's inaugural conference exceeded our expectations and confirmed that there is strong demand for a focused, well-curated capital markets event at Nasdaq," said Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri Business Consulting. "We've expanded the 2026 program with more presenting companies, more investor meetings, and more opportunities for meaningful connections. We look forward to welcoming everyone back on April 14."The conference agenda runs from 7:30 AM through 8:30 PM, beginning with registration, followed by a full day of one-on-one meetings and company presentations, fireside chats, and panel discussions. The day concludes with a Night at Nasdaq Networking Reception from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.Conference sponsors include: The Money Channel NYC, Cantor Fitzgerald, CBIZ, Chardan, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), DLA Piper, Gusto, ICR, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, Conner Strong & Buckelew, ROTH, Withum, Churchwell Insurance Agency, EisnerAmper, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Marcum Asia, Vena Solutions, Wolf & Company, P.C., Aon, Birch Benefits, Grassi, InvestorBrandNetwork, Layer 8 Security, Lockton, Marketri, Nelson Mullins, TMX Newsfile, R&J Strategic Communications, Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC, Tower Marketing, Zarif Law Group, VStock Transfer, and Winston & Strawn.The Centri Capital Conference is an invite-only event. Investors, executives, and industry professionals interested in attending or learning more can visit https://b2idigital.com/b2i-digital-featured-conferences and https://centriconsulting.com/capital-conference/ For more information and to request registration, visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130523/conference_register.html?attendee_role_id=CENTRI_INVESTOR About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.About Centri Business Consulting, LLCCentri Business Consulting provides its clients with the highest quality advisory consulting services by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, Centri's professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multi-layered skill sets to ensure the project is completed promptly and accurately.Centri Business Consulting, LLC Contact:capitalconference@centriconsulting.com855.CEN.TRI1Disclosure & DisclaimerContent about any specific company was provided and approved by that company or is available in the public domain. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy of the information contained herein. The content contained herein is informational only, and no content contained herein shall be considered an offer to solicit the sale of any security or make a recommendation to purchase a security. B2i Digital is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser.

B2i Digital has added the 2026 Centri Capital Conference to its Featured Conferences program

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