AMD Direct Showcased Outdoor Innovation at The New American Home 2026

TrueFlame Grills Featured in Luxury Outdoor Kitchen Display at NAHB's International Builders' Show

TNAH brings together forward-thinking design and premium product selection. We are proud to see our brands included in a showcase that reflects both architectural innovation and social impact.” — Kendall Bresser, Marketing Manager at AMD Direct

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMD Direct participated in The New American Home 2026, the official show home of the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS), held in February. The home featured TrueFlame grills and integrated refrigeration in a custom outdoor kitchen island by Innovation Cabinetry, using its Endura Outdoor line.The New American Home is a single custom-built showcase residence that highlights current trends in design, construction, and product innovation for the residential building industry. During the February 17–19 IBS and KBIS shows in Winter Park, Florida, more than 115,000 registered attendees toured the home, gaining first-hand exposure to the products and solutions selected for the project.Developed in partnership with Alair Homes Orlando, builder of The New American Home 2026, the project exemplifies the synergy between innovative design and premium product selection.TrueFlame was selected for its alignment with both the aesthetic and functional goals of the project. Its clean lines and modern styling complemented the home’s contemporary architecture, while high-quality stainless steel construction reinforced the premium nature of the build. As the builder noted, “TrueFlame was an easy choice for this house because it fits with the aesthetic.” Practical features such as illuminated control knobs and integrated interior LED lighting further supported the decision, reflecting the level of design and performance Alair Homes Orlando expects in luxury homes of this caliber.The New American Home program was produced by NAHB’s Leading Suppliers Council, and all project contributions supported Jonathan’s Landing, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping adults with autism live with dignity and independence. Participation in the program not only showcases innovation in residential construction, but also contributes to a meaningful community mission.“TrueFlame fits naturally into this kind of project,” said Kendall Bresser, Marketing Manager at AMD Direct. “The New American Home brings together forward-thinking design and premium product selection. We are proud to see our brands included in a showcase that reflects both architectural innovation and social impact.”Video: Watch here — A short project overview featuring the builder discussing the home’s design vision and the selection of TrueFlame for the outdoor kitchen.For more information about The New American Home 2026, visit https://tnah.com/ For more information about AMD Direct’s brands and outdoor living solutions, visit www.amddirect.com About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features, and storage solutions. Its brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, Crossray Infrared Grills, HEATSTRIP, and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit www.amddirect.com

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