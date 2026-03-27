Attorney General Jackley Announces Parkston Man Sentenced to Prison for Third Degree Rape Conviction

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, March 27, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Parkston man has been sentenced to six years in prison after he was earlier convicted by a Yankton jury on charges of Third Degree Rape and Taking Pictures without Consent.

Quinn Scott Bormann, 23, was sentenced Thursday in Yankton County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with nine years suspended, on the felony rape charge and fined $5,000. On the misdemeanor Taking Pictures without Consent charge, he was sentenced to a $2,000 fine. The defendant also is required to register as a sex offender.

“The defendant took advantage of a victim who could not give consent,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This case was aided by the victim who demonstrated courage in coming forward.”

The incident occurred on Nov. 1, 2024 in Yankton.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office investigated. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

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