Bedrock Money App Launches Free Subscription Tracker for Families

Free personal finance app detects forgotten subscriptions, tracks net worth, and helps families save — available now on the iOS Apple App Store.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vikorus, LLC today launched Bedrock Money — Bills & Budgets, a free personal finance app that automatically detects forgotten subscriptions, tracks net worth in real time, and helps families take control of their money. The app is available now on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro.Americans spend over $400 billion annually on subscriptions. Research shows the average household pays for services they have forgotten about or no longer use, losing hundreds of dollars each year. Bedrock Money was built to fix that."We built Bedrock Money because managing household finances shouldn't require a spreadsheet and three banking apps," said a Vikorus spokesperson. "The app connects to over 10,000 financial institutions through Plaid and immediately starts finding money people didn't know they were losing."The Subscription Radar feature scans linked accounts to surface recurring charges including duplicate subscriptions, free trials that converted to paid plans, and services users forgot they signed up for. Early users report finding an average of 15% in monthly savings within their first 30 days.Key features of Bedrock Money include:- Subscription Radar that automatically detects recurring charges across all connected accounts- Real-time net worth tracking across checking, savings, credit cards, investments, and loans- Household finance management so couples and families can collaborate while keeping individual privacy- Early bill warnings that flag upcoming payments and cash flow issues before they become problems- AI-powered insights with personalized recommendations to cut spending and build wealth- Demo mode to try every feature with sample data before connecting real accounts- Bank-level security with read-only access through Plaid and end-to-end encryptionBedrock Money is free to download with an optional Pro subscription for premium features. The app requires no account creation to explore Demo Mode, lowering the barrier for users who want to try before they commit.Vikorus, LLC is a software company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company builds modern, consumer-first financial tools used by thousands of Americans to manage benefits, track spending, and build long-term wealth. Learn more at bedrock.money.Download Bedrock Money on the App Store or learn more at bedrock.money.

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