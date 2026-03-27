MDC to host native plant sale April 18 at Kansas City Discovery Center

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Native plants beautify landscapes and help support cherished Missouri wildlife. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a native plant sale with the Missouri Prairie Foundation's Grow Native! program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Vendors will be onsite offering a large variety of native plants, plant-inspired home goods, native bee houses, and related products. A portion of sale proceeds from all vendors will benefit the Grow Native! program that aims to increase local use of native plants. Besides purchasing plants, visitors will have the opportunity to talk with vendors about native plant gardening tips.

The following vendors are accepting pre-orders. When placing pre-orders, shoppers are asked to include their phone number and note that orders are for the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center sale on April 18.

City Roots Nursery- Order via their website, https://www.cityrootsnursery.com, until midnight on Thursday, April 16.

Gaylena's Garden- Email gaylenasgarden@gmail.com for plant availability information and to place pre-orders by Thursday, April 16.

Ozark Soul Native Plants- Order via website (preferred): https://preorder.ozarksoul.com or phone: 816-809-4062. Please visit https://ozarksoul.com/availability for current availability. Pre-order by Wednesday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m.

Missouri Wildflowers Nursery- Order by calling 573-496-3492, by email at mowldflrs@socket.net, or at http://mowildflowers.net. Visit the website for a plant list. Orders must be placed no later than midnight on Tuesday, April 14.

Sow Wild Natives- See https://sowwildnatives.com/products for a plant list. Order by emailing tracy@sowwildnatives.com with the species and quantities desired. Pre-order by Wednesday, April 15.

This native plant sale is open to all ages while supplies last. Registration is not required.

The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center is located at 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City. Direct questions about the event to the Assistant Nature Center Manager Steve Jacobsen, at steve.jacobsen@mdc.mo.gov.