Carson Kressley Stars as Miniseries Co-Host With 4 Showbiz Besties on Ballard Designs' Popular How To Decorate Podcast

Besties on the Ballard Designs podcast... Kressley brings Thom Filicia in as his first guest on the co-hosting of his special 4-part design miniseries. Live on set, Kressley chats with Bobby Flay about all things Entertaining and Design. February 2026. Ballard's new equestrian themed product collection by Carson Kressey 2026, includes several in toile patterns, like this CK Saddler Toile Ginger Jar, in the popular French Hunting style.

Ballard's newest design collaborator shares his decor collection and tips & quips with friends Bobby Flay, Thom Filicia, Patricia Altschul and The Junk Gypsies

I’ve always wanted a mini-series... We get to talk about my new Ballard collection, but more importantly, to meet some of my stylish friends who owed me podcast engagements because I’ve done theirs!” — Carson Kressley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic furniture retailer Ballard Designs created a collaboration celebration for its newest product designer, asking him to co-host a special 4-part miniseries on its prestigious podcast about great design, authentic decorating, and easy entertaining.Carson Kressley accepted the challenge and immediately booked his A-List guests.“Hosting the ‘How to Decorate’ podcast is a dream,” Kressley explains. “I love the podcast, and I love the brand and our new partnership.” Not surprisingly, his first guest is his original TV castmate, best friend , and acclaimed interior designer, Thom Filicia.Kressley and Filicia take a trip down memory lane, revealing the hilarious story of how they first met during the "chemistry test" for “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.” Filicia opens up about his classical training at legendary interior design firm, Parish-Hadley, his philosophy on "Democratic Design," designing for celebrities like David Bowie and Iman, and why he believes every room needs a mix of price points to feel authentic.“Thom can do anything,” Kressley says teasingly. “And he’s the most efficient energy saver. When we were doing ‘Queer Eye’ together, he actually had his makeup done while he was sleeping. We would start early in the morning, and he would just be lying in bed in a Dallas hotel room as they were putting his makeup on – like a guy in a casket!”For part three of the miniseries, Kressley has a call with his good friend, celebrity Iron Chef Bobby Flay at his New York City set of the eponymous TV series, “Beat Bobby Flay.” During their wide-ranging and often funny conversation, Flay discusses the links between hospitality, food, and interior design Flay explains the importance of lighting for a great dining experience (he likes to create a flattering "orange glow" in his restaurants), designing a home for yourself – not resale, and the best way to serve a crowd. Flay prefers “family style” because it feels comforting and allows guests to take exactly what they want. His top entertaining essential? A collection of really cool trays to carry food and drinks around the room.“Bobby is the ultimate entertainer,” Kressley says with real admiration. “I’ve visited him in LA and New York. His spaces are all geared toward hospitality and graciousness. Bobby makes you feel so welcome by making you this special drink and this delicious food. That’s entertaining at its best.”Broadcasting from Round Top, Texas, HGTV’s famed Junk Gypsies sisters, Amie and Jolie Sikes, tell Kressley and listeners how they turned a love for "junking" into a global lifestyle brand. Kressley and the Gypsies discuss the magic of the Round Top Antiques Fair (the "Super Bowl of Junk"), why you should mix velvet with raw wood, and how to decorate with "glitter and dirt."For his grand finale, Kressley hosts his dear friend, Charleston grande dame and star of Bravo’s hit show, “Southern Charm," Patricia Altschul. Kressley and Miss Pat discuss her fascinating background as an elite art advisor in the 1980s and 90s, her long-standing collaboration with legendary decorator Mario Buatta, and the history of her stunning 1853 Greek Revival home in Charleston. Altschul also shares expert tips for navigating online auctions, the secret to a perfect martini, and why classic English country design never goes out of style.“I’ve always wanted to be on a mini-series,” Carson Kressley laughs about his new podcast fame. “I thought mine was going to be on TV, like a romantic drama. But I’ll take Design any day because I love it so much. We get to talk about my new Ballard collection, but more importantly, we get to meet some of my stylish friends who owed me podcast engagements because I’ve done theirs.”He adds, “ The pieces I’ve designed for Ballard are very personal and special to me – some are originally things from my own home that we reimagined for this ‘Thrill of the Hunt’ collection... And others are things that we’ve created just for our friends at Ballard Designs.”About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC Group, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

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