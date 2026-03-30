Tot Squad Launches Free Baby Concierge Appointments In Target Stores Nationwide

The Mission-Driven Company Is Helping New Parents Access Support

We built this squad to give new parents the support they deserve before their baby even arrives - not once they’re already in the thick of it.” — Jen Saxton, CEO of Tot Squad

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tot Squad, the leading marketplace for parenting services, such as sleep and breastfeeding support, today announced that complimentary Baby Concierge appointments are underway in 200 Target stores across the U.S. Designed to simplify the often overwhelming process of preparing for a new baby, Tot Squad experts will serve as personal shoppers offering one-on-one guidance to help parents confidently navigate everything from registry building to essential gear and services.

Tot Squad’s Founder and CEO, Jen Saxton, said: “Creating your baby registry can be such a fun milestone in any parent’s life, but choosing the right products can also be very stressful. Since the loss of baby-specific retailers like buybuy Baby and Babies ‘R’ Us, parents have been forced to shop online with help from Google and ChatGPT to tell them what gear they’ll need. Parents deserve better.”

Tot Squad has partnered with Target to offer parents personalized support during what can be an overwhelming process. Tot Squad’s Baby Specialists are trained to connect with parents and find the right gear for their unique lifestyles. In addition, concierge providers understand that while parents need plenty of gear, what they really need is support in the form of services like lactation consultants, doulas, and night nannies.

Saxton added: “We all know we need a stroller, a crib, etc., but what most parents-to-be underestimate is the need for someone to lean on, especially during those first few weeks and months. Tot Squad has enabled Target shoppers to seamlessly add these services to their baby registries in the form of a MotherFund gift card that they can redeem at any time for 18 different types of services.”

Think you can do it all yourself? Think again

According to a survey from Tot Squad, 71 percent of new moms did not feel supported in the fourth trimester. In addition, Forbes data shows that nearly one-third of parents say they lack support from family, friends, or their partner.

Ask yourself these questions:

- Are you planning to breastfeed?

Add a lactation consultant to your registry

- Are you already wondering how you’re going to return to work after just six weeks and have baby on a good sleep schedule?

Add a sleep consultant to your registry

- Does your partner not get any leave, and you’re wondering how you’ll do both the day and night shifts alone?

Add a night nanny to your registry

- Do you love the car seat you bought, but you’re worried that you won’t install it correctly?

Add a car seat installation appointment to your registry

“As a mom of two, I know that the proverbial ‘village’ does not exist anymore, so we built this squad to bridge the gap and give new parents the support they deserve before their baby even arrives - not once they’re already in the thick of it,” said Saxton.

How Baby Concierge works:

- Book your 1:1 session

Pick a time that works for you, online or in store, for a free appointment with one of our trained baby specialists

- Complete your intake survey & meet your baby specialist

Share your goals and budget to get product recommendations and registry advice

- Build your registry & shop

Your specialist will help you confidently get the products and services you need and add them to your registry

For more information or to book your appointment virtually or in-store at 200 Target locations across the country, please visit: https://totsquad.com/baby-concierge.

###

About Tot Squad

Tot Squad is the marketplace for expert parenting services, connecting families with trusted providers across categories like sleep, lactation, nutrition, and car seat safety. Founded in 2010 by mom of two and serial entrepreneur Jennifer Saxton, Tot Squad has been credited by The New York Times with creating a new industry of parenting support and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal and CNBC. For more information visit www.totsquad.com and follow Tot Squad on Instagram and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.