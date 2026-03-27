Women’s Civilizational Leadership Ranks #1 on Amazon New Releases in General Gender Studies and Top 10 in Social Policy

Igniting Women’s Innovation at the UN Headquarters during CSW 70 — uniting global leaders to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, empower women entrepreneurs, and advance SDGs. Jing Zhao Cesarone addresses global leaders at the Global Women Leadership Summit during Commission on the Status of Women 70, advancing a new vision for women’s leadership and global impact. She also served as the chair of the summit. Designed by Jie Kinoshita, the cover of Women’s Civilizational Leadership presents a powerful visual metaphor for humanity’s transformation—symbolizing the emergence of a new leadership paradigm.

A #1 Amazon release redefining leadership for the Golden Age of Humanity - integrating wisdom, ethical innovation and gender harmony

When men and women rise in harmony, we unlock the Golden Age of Humanity—where leadership is guided by wisdom, balance, and a shared responsibility for our collective future.” — Jing Zhao Cesarone

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women’s Civilizational Leadership : A New Paradigm for the Golden Age of Humanity by Jing Zhao Cesarone has achieved the #1 position in Amazon’s New Releases in General Gender Studies and ranks among the Top 10 in Social Policy, following a series of high-impact engagements at the United Nations Headquarters during CSW70.This milestone comes immediately after the Global Women Leadership Summit and a keynote speech delivered at the CSW 70 side event, “Igniting Women’s Innovation”, organized by UN Global Compact's Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME). Together, these platforms have catalyzed a global dialogue on leadership, innovation, and accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Held during CSW70, the Global Women Leadership Summit, organized by World Women Organization, convened leaders from governments, international organizations, academia, and the private sector to advance women’s leadership and global collaboration. The summit generated strong international media attention and engagement across global audiences.Building on this momentum, the “Igniting Women’s Innovation” session addressed systemic gaps in innovation ecosystems and the underrepresentation of women in entrepreneurship, technology, and global development. In her keynote address, Jing Zhao Cesarone highlighted the urgency of the current global moment: “Nearly 37 percent of the Sustainable Development Goals are stalled or moving in reverse. This is not simply a development gap. It is a leadership gap. It is an innovation gap.”She emphasized that despite rising participation, women remain significantly underrepresented in innovation systems. Women account for only 17.7 percent of global inventors in international patent filings, and only one in four businesses worldwide is owned by a woman. Analysis of global VC deployment shows that women founders received less than 3% of VC funding. “These numbers do not reflect a lack of talent,” she stated. “They reflect a lack of access, opportunity, and structural support.” She called for coordinated global action to unlock women’s full participation in innovation and leadership, stressing that inclusive systems are essential to achieving sustainable development.Against this global backdrop, Women’s Civilizational Leadership introduces a new framework for leadership that moves beyond traditional models centered on power, competition, and short-term outcomes. The book defines “civilizational leadership” as a model rooted in responsibility, ethical wisdom, and long-term human flourishing. It integrates Eastern philosophical principles with Western institutional experience to offer a holistic approach to leadership in an era of systemic transformation.Central to the framework is the concept of “Gender Harmony,” which positions gender collaboration as a strategic advantage rather than a social objective. By integrating diverse leadership qualities, the model provides a pathway for more balanced governance, inclusive innovation, and sustainable growth.The book addresses critical questions facing global leaders today: who defines progress, what values guide innovation, and how leadership can evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.Jing Zhao Cesarone brings over three decades of experience in global strategy, branding, and cross-cultural collaboration to this work. As Founder and CEO of the Global CSR Foundation, she has led initiatives spanning technology, education, culture, and sustainable development. The book is both visionary and practical, combining conceptual insight with strategic application and offering leaders a framework that can be adapted across sectors and geographies.By drawing on global perspectives and symbolic archetypes, the book reframes leadership as a multidimensional capability that integrates vision, responsibility, and long-term thinking.The book has also garnered strong endorsements from global thought leaders. Angela R. M., Director-General of the World Women Organization, describes Women’s Civilizational Leadership as “a catalyst for a new era of Gender Harmony,” emphasizing its role in guiding leaders from representation toward regeneration at a critical moment for humanity. Similarly, Lloyd E. Shefsky, retired Clinical Professor at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, calls the work “revolutionary and inevitable,” praising its bold redefinition of leadership—not merely advocating for more women in leadership, but introducing a fundamentally new paradigm for a better and more balanced world.The book’s rapid rise in Amazon rankings reflects strong reader engagement and global relevance. Early reviews highlight its originality, depth, and ability to connect leadership with broader cultural and societal transformation.One reviewer noted that the book presents leadership “in a much deeper and more meaningful way,” connecting it with culture, values, and the future direction of humanity. Another described it as “a compelling exploration of women’s roles in shaping civilizations,” blending historical insight with modern relevance. A third reviewer emphasized its transformative impact, calling it “a call to action” that challenges existing paradigms and positions women as central to global change.These responses reinforce the book’s positioning as both a thought leadership work and a practical guide for navigating today’s global challenges. Women’s Civilizational Leadership is evolving into a global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and implementation. Its principles are being integrated into international summits, leadership initiatives, and cross-sector partnerships focused on advancing women’s leadership and innovation.As the world approaches a critical time for achieving the SDGs, the need for new leadership models is increasingly urgent. The convergence of global recognition at Amazon and high-level engagement at the United Nations positions this work at the forefront of a broader movement to redefine leadership.This emerging paradigm emphasizes responsibility over power, collaboration over competition, and long-term impact over short-term gain.About the AuthorJing Zhao Cesarone is a global strategist, thought leader, and Founder & CEO of the Global CSR Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing the United Nations 2030 Agenda through partnerships, education, and innovation. With more than 30 years of experience in global strategy and cross-sector collaboration, she has led international initiatives across multiple industries and is a recognized advocate for women’s leadership and sustainable development. Her work focuses on building bridges between capital, culture, and humanity to create systemic impact. Women’s Civilizational Leadership represents the culmination of her vision for a more inclusive, balanced, and sustainable future.The book purchase link: https://a.co/d/0bOUsuH1

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