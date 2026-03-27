Hilton Entertainment LLC Expands Global Consulting and Marketing Services for Music, TV & Film Post-Production

Hilton Entertainment LLC prides itself on having a global reach with a creative California mindset. Hilton Entertainment LLC's PR division, The B Company, regularly represents its clients on the red carpet. Photo by The B Company. Beth and Jim Hilton of Hilton Entertainment LLC offer 50 years of deep experience in Music, TV and Film. Contemporary Fusion Reviews (CFR) is the growing editorial content creation division of Hilton Entertainment LLC, focusing on music features, reviews and interviews. The award-winning FLOW is one of the many groups that The B Company has assisted in marketing and promotion; FLOW is Fiona Joy Hawkins, Lawrence Blatt, Jeff Oster and Will Ackerman. Photo by Liz Linder.

The Los Angeles-based entertainment firm announced the expansion of its comprehensive consulting services for the music, television, and film industries.

In a high-tech world, we pride ourselves on also being pro-human and high-touch. We often become long-term partners and friends with our clientele.” — Beth Ann Hilton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton Entertainment LLC, a Los Angeles-based entertainment industry firm, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive services for the music, television, and film industries, with a specialized focus on post-production, artist development, label strategy and music marketing Positioned as a strategic partner for creators, production companies, and media organizations worldwide, Hilton Entertainment delivers tailored consulting solutions that guide projects from concept through completion. The firm’s expertise spans TV and film post-production workflows, music marketing strategy, artist development, content creation, and global project execution.Hilton Entertainment’s consulting division is supported by its integrated ecosystem, including its in-house public relations and digital marketing firm, THE B COMPANY, and its digital publication, Contemporary Fusion Reviews (CFR), an online platform recognized for its coverage of genre-defying music, artist interviews, and industry commentary.“Today’s entertainment landscape requires creative vision, strategic execution, and experience,” said Beth Ann Hilton, the company's founder who oversees Client Relations, Music and Publishing. “Our goal is to provide clients with the clarity, structure, and industry insight needed to elevate and deliver their projects and to reach their audiences effectively.”Jim Hilton is a leading post producer with experience at every major studio including four years as a Netflix executive. He is known as a thought leader in post production technology and creative solutions; he currently leads the firm's consulting division for TV and Film. He explains, “From post-production planning to on-the-ground execution, we help productions navigate complex workflows—whether they’re based in Los Angeles or operating internationally. There is a lot of value in bringing a post expert on board to streamline costs in the pre-production phase.”Hilton Entertainment’s global footprint includes on-site consulting and project work across major production hubs and emerging markets, including Vancouver, Nashville, London, New York, Albuquerque, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, and international locations such as Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Sweden, Spain, India, Singapore, and Japan. The company’s hands-on approach ensures culturally informed, logistically sound solutions for productions operating across diverse environments.Contractually, the firm offers both short and long-term services, ranging from hourly consulting sessions to longer-term promotional campaigns, artist development programs, and post-production management. Services include designing post-production pipelines for television and film projects, advising on music album release strategies, and executing PR and promotional campaigns through THE B COMPANY’s global network.Hilton Entertainment emphasizes responsiveness and accessibility. Prospective clients begin by submitting an overview of their project, followed by a consultation scheduled within 48 hours. Beth Hilton says, "In a high-tech world, we pride ourselves on also being pro-human and high-touch. It's important to me that we are responsive to our clients around the clock, especially our international clients, so we've established strategically-located team members from Asia to Europe, and on both coasts of the U.S. It's not surprising that we often become long-term partners and friends with our clientele."With decades of combined experience in media, public relations, production, post-production, and communications, Hilton Entertainment LLC continues to position itself as a trusted partner for creative professionals seeking to gain greater awareness, enhance production quality, streamline workflows, and maximize audience impact.About Hilton Entertainment LLCHilton Entertainment LLC is a Los Angeles-based firm specializing in the TV, film, and music industries. The company provides strategic consulting to select creative entities in post-production, music marketing, and content development. Its divisions include THE B COMPANY, a global public relations and promotions firm, Contemporary Fusion Reviews (CFR), a digital music publication focused on innovative and genre-blending artists, and its Consulting Services. Together, these entities offer clients a comprehensive approach to production, marketing, and audience engagement.Links:Jim Hilton: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jim-hilton-362b6458/ Beth Hilton: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bethhilton/

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