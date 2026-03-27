Construction resumes on I-94 Business Loop and Chateau Road in Medora

MEDORA, N.D. – Construction continues on the Interstate 94 Business Loop and Chateau Road projects in Medora, with completion by the end of June, ahead of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library grand opening on July 4.

Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns and flaggers present on the business loop and in the city center during the paving operations beginning in mid-April. On Chateau Road, traffic will remain open in both directions, with only minor lane shifts and little delay expected.

Remaining work includes:

I-94 Business Loop: Sidewalks and ADA ramps, lighting, signage, landscaping, roundabout completion, final bridge work, paving and striping

Chateau Road: Final roadway and sidewalk paving, fencing, lighting, striping, minor grading, and landscaping

This project represents a significant investment in Medora’s infrastructure, helping prepare the community for increased visitors in the years ahead.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, follow posted signs and use caution when traveling through construction zones.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: dot.nd.gov/MedoraBusinessLoop. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.