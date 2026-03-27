Hannover House enters into L.O.I. for financing of indie-thriller, 'THE MEAT MAN'

THE MEAT MAN is an indie thriller that will shoot in Summer 2026 in Oklahoma.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

The film has all of the elements for box office and streaming success, and could lend itself to sequels as a franchise property.” — Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) has entered into a distribution and financing letter of intent with That’s Bomb, LLC, for the feature film production of “THE MEAT MAN,” filming this summer in Oklahoma. The script from writer-director Jack Dexter was inspired by historic events about a butcher delivery service and a series of unsolved murders.“We are excited to be working with Jack Dexter on this commercial feature,” said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. “The film has all of the elements for box office and streaming success, and could lend itself to sequels as a franchise property.”Filming is planned for the Tulsa, Oklahoma market, with a tentative release for the film targeting March, 2027. It is expected that the releasing label will be Hannover House affiliate, Hemdale Film Corp. Producing for director Jack Dexter will be Timothy Killingsworth. The film will be a Screen Actors Guild signatory production. Additional details on the film’s production team and casting will be announced prior to the Cannes Film Festival and Marche du Filme in mid-May.For more information contact: Eric Parkinson, 818-481-5277 / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com

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