Sigulp Launches Digital Marketing UK Internship Course to Address Growing AI Skills Gap

London-based strategic growth consultancy opens first cohort of hands-on digital marketing internship programme built for the 2026 AI era

Every company struggles to find marketers who can actually execute. That is a training problem. We decided to solve it.” — CEO: Elvijs Plugis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sigulp, a London-based strategic growth consultancy, has launched the Digital Marketing UK Internship Course — a 12-week live internship programme built in direct response to what the company describes as a growing and unsustainable gap between the state of digital marketing education and the real demands of the industry in 2026.The programme is delivered in partnership with Techtadd, Art In Fusion TV and Erevantis Holdings, and is open globally to anyone seeking real UK digital marketing experience, an employer-recognised internship certificate, and the practical skills the modern market actually requires.The Problem Sigulp Could No Longer IgnoreFor years, Sigulp has worked with clients across the UK, USA, Europe, India and the GCC — delivering marketing, brand, strategy, media and growth across some of the most demanding commercial environments in the world.And for years, the same problem kept appearing.Candidates arriving with digital marketing qualifications could not execute. They understood concepts but had never applied them. They had certificates but no portfolios. They could describe a campaign but had never run one. So many marketing master's degree holders had never done anything to actually understand the work they are so desperately trying to apply for.Elvijs Plugis, Founder and CEO of Sigulp, explains the decision to act:"We got tired of interviewing candidates who had done every course available and still could not do the work. The training industry has been selling theory for years while the actual discipline has moved on completely. AI has changed how search works, how brands get discovered, how campaigns are built. Most courses are still being taught like we are in 2020, but we are in the 2026 AI era. We built this because the industry needed it — and frankly, so did we."A Broken Internship SystemThe skills gap is only part of the problem. The internship pipeline itself is broken.Companies require experience before offering internships. Graduates cannot gain experience without internships. The loop has become a structural barrier, particularly for international students and graduates in the UK who face the additional challenge of competing without UK-specific work credentials.According to widely cited UK graduate employment data, a significant proportion of international graduates leave the UK without securing a single piece of relevant work experience — despite having invested years and substantial financial resources in their education.For professionals outside the UK — in GCC countries, China, India, Singapore and beyond — access to credible UK work experience has historically required either physical relocation or expensive institutional programmes that still deliver more theory than practice.Sigulp identified this as both a talent market failure and a commercial opportunity, and the Programme Built to Solve Both Problems.The Digital Marketing UK Internship Course is structured around a single principle: learning through real delivery.Every week, participants attend a live training session, complete a real assignment for a London-based company, and receive direct feedback on their work. There are no simulations. No mock exercises. No passive content consumption.The 12-module curriculum covers the full spectrum of what the 2026 digital marketing market demands — including areas that most existing courses do not yet teach at all.These include Answer Engine Optimisation and Generative Engine Optimisation — the emerging disciplines focused on how brands appear in AI-generated answers from platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI. As AI-driven search becomes a parallel discovery channel alongside traditional search, the ability to optimise for these environments is rapidly becoming a core marketing competency. Yet it remains largely absent from mainstream digital marketing curricula.The programme also covers AI-powered marketing workflows, prompt engineering for marketing operations, performance marketing with real budget exposure, LinkedIn B2B pipeline generation, WhatsApp and conversational marketing funnels, social media as a search channel, email lifecycle automation, and analytics and attribution using GA4 and Looker Studio.Participants work directly on projects for Techtadd, Sigulp, Art In Fusion TV and Erevantis — UK registered companies with active commercial operations. The work is real. The deadlines are real. The feedback is direct.Upon completion, students receive a UK internship certificate issued by a London company, a professional portfolio of 11 real deliverables, and documented case studies with measurable outcomes — all of which can be listed immediately on a CV and LinkedIn profile as verified UK work experience.The programme is delivered entirely online with no requirement for UK residency, travel or office attendance. This makes it accessible to the global English-speaking market — including the large and growing pool of international professionals who want London company association and 2026 AI era marketing skills without the barriers of physical relocation.Built for the Next GenerationSigulp's position is clear. The digital marketing talent pool is underdeveloped. The internship system is broken. And the pace of change in the industry — driven primarily by AI — is accelerating faster than the education sector is adapting.This programme is Sigulp's answer to that reality. Not as a commercial exercise alone, but as a deliberate effort to raise the standard of the talent pool the entire industry depends on — including Sigulp itself.Elvijs Plugis adds:"This is not just about training individuals. It is about scaling the quality of the next generation of marketers. The industry needs people who can actually do this work — who understand AI search, who can build and execute campaigns, who can show results. We have the experience, the infrastructure and the client base to make that happen. So we did."

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