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Attorney General Knudsen’s statement on City of Helena rescinding immigration resolution

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement regarding the Helena City Commission rescinding its immigration resolution.

“The commissioners made the right decision voting to keep the Helena community safe. This resolution should never have been passed in the first place. My office will continue to hold any jurisdictions in violation of Montana’s sanctuary city prohibition accountable.”

In February, Attorney General Knudsen and Governor Greg Gianforte announced the Montana Department of Justice was launching an investigation into the City of Helena over its resolution that was in potential violation of Montana’s sanctuary city ban.

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Attorney General Knudsen’s statement on City of Helena rescinding immigration resolution

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