Ferrous Sulfate Market Led by North America as Venator Materials and Kronos Worldwide Expand Water Treatment Solutions

Ferrous Sulfate Market

Ferrous Sulfate Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global focus on environmental remediation and food security intensifies, a foundational industrial chemical is seeing a massive strategic resurgence. According to a new comprehensive forecast by Fact.MR, the global Ferrous Sulfate Market is valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2025 and is on a clear trajectory to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2035, expanding at a steady CAGR of 2.9%.The market is entering a transformative decade where ferrous sulfate is no longer viewed merely as an industrial byproduct, but as a critical lever for ESG-compliant water treatment and precision agriculture. With the market projected to grow 1.33X, the demand for high-purity heptahydrate and specialized monohydrate forms is reshaping R&D budgets across the chemical sector.Get Access Report Sample :Strategic Market Snapshot: Quick Stats2025 Estimated Valuation: USD 0.9 Billion2035 Projected Valuation: USD 1.2 BillionGrowth Velocity:9% CAGR (2025–2035)Dominant Form: Heptahydrate (Holding a commanding 0% market share)Primary Application: Water Treatment (Leading with 0% of total demand)Distribution Backbone: B2B Bulk Sales (Accounting for 0% of global volume)The Catalysts of Growth: Water, Wellness, and YieldThe steady climb in market value is anchored by three non-negotiable global needs:The Blue Mandate: Water treatment operators are increasingly standardizing on Ferrous Sulfate Heptahydrate due to its superior solubility and cost-effectiveness in contaminant removal. As municipal and industrial wastewater regulations tighten globally, ferrous sulfate has become the "gold standard" for effective phosphorus removal and flocculation.Precision Animal Nutrition: The livestock industry is pivoting toward iron-rich additives to enhance nutritional value and animal health. This segment is particularly robust in the USA (3.3% CAGR) and Mexico (3.0% CAGR), where livestock productivity is a top-tier economic priority.Pharmaceutical Purity: A significant 50% of the projected growth between 2030 and 2035 will stem from advanced pharmaceutical formulations and specialized industrial uses. Manufacturers are investing heavily in purification technologies to serve the rising demand for iron deficiency treatments and high-grade nutritional supplements."We are seeing a fundamental shift from 'passive replacement' to 'application-specific performance.' Whether it's removing heavy metals from urban runoff or optimizing soil pH for precision crops, ferrous sulfate is the versatile workhorse of the modern green economy," says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.Regional Powerhouses: The USA and Germany Lead the WayThe United States remains the global growth engine, fueled by massive infrastructure modernization and stringent EPA-led water quality standards. Meanwhile, Germany (2.7% CAGR) continues to dominate the European landscape (26.7% share), leveraging its heritage in chemical excellence to pioneer"Blue Angel" certified eco-labeled products and sustainable manufacturing processes.Browse Full Report –To View Related Report:Ferrous Sulfate Industry Analysis in the USA https://www.factmr.com/report/united-states-ferrous-sulfate-industry-analysis Industry Analysis of Ferrous Sulfate in Middle East & Africa https://www.factmr.com/report/industry-analysis-of-ferrous-sulfate-in-middle-east-and-africa Industry Analysis of Ferrous Sulfate in South Asia & Oceania https://www.factmr.com/report/industry-analysis-of-ferrous-sulfate-in-south-asia-and-oceania Industry Analysis of Ferrous Sulfate in Europe https://www.factmr.com/report/industry-analysis-of-ferrous-sulfate-in-europe

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