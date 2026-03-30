Hudson Motor Company Returns Under New Ownership With Plans for U.S. Manufacturing

A legend reborn: the Angry Hornet returns as the icon of Hudson power and American engineering

Hudson Motor Company returns, building American trucks, SUVs, and performance cars with V8 power, durability, and a focus on simple, driver-first design.

Hudson Motor Company returns, building American trucks, SUVs, and performance cars with V8 power, durability, and driver-focused design—engineered by Americans, for Americans.” — David Barnard & Doug Brown

PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Motor Company has been re-established as Hudson Motor Company Inc., marking the return of the historic automotive nameplate under new ownership. The company announced initial plans to develop and manufacture a lineup of trucks, sport utility vehicles, and passenger cars, with a focus on U.S.-based production.The company stated that its vehicle strategy will emphasize internal combustion powertrains, simplified mechanical systems, and long-term durability. According to Hudson Motor Company, future vehicles are expected to incorporate naturally aspirated engines, analog driver interfaces, and serviceable components designed to reduce long-term ownership complexity.Hudson Motor Company also outlined a preliminary business model that includes factory-direct vehicle sales and company-operated service locations. The company indicated that it is evaluating potential U.S. manufacturing sites and is prioritizing regions that have experienced industrial decline and may benefit from new job creation and economic activity.As part of its initial development phase, Hudson Motor Company reported that it is working on concept and prototype engineering for several vehicle categories. These include a full-size pickup truck, a sport utility vehicle, and a performance-oriented coupe. The company noted that these vehicles are in early-stage planning and design, with additional details expected to be released as development progresses.The company stated that its engineering approach will focus on reducing system complexity while maintaining compliance with applicable safety and emissions standards. Hudson Motor Company indicated that it intends to work with established suppliers and engineering partners to support product development, manufacturing planning, and production readiness.David Barnard, founder of Hudson Motor Company, said the company’s objective is to build a sustainable automotive operation focused on durability, cost control, and long-term product support.“Our goal is to establish a manufacturing platform that is practical, efficient, and capable of supporting long-term vehicle ownership,” Barnard said. “We are focused on building a company that can operate with discipline while developing products that meet real-world use requirements.”Doug Brown, Marketing Director of Hudson Motor Company, said the company’s initial focus will be on establishing brand identity and communicating development progress as the company advances toward production.“Our role is to ensure that Hudson’s development efforts are communicated clearly and consistently as the company moves through each stage of planning and engineering,” Brown said.Hudson Motor Company also confirmed that it is in early-stage discussions with suppliers, manufacturing partners, and potential investors to support its development timeline. The company stated that current efforts are focused on engineering validation, supplier sourcing, and defining production strategies.The company noted that it plans to release additional information regarding vehicle specifications, manufacturing locations, and production timelines as development milestones are reached. At this stage, Hudson Motor Company emphasized that all programs remain in the planning and engineering phase.Hudson Motor Company is not affiliated with the original Hudson Motor Car Company, which ceased operations in the mid-20th century, but intends to reference elements of its historical identity as part of its brand direction.Media Contact:Doug BrownMarketing DirectorHudson Motor Company Inc.DBrown@thehudsonmotorcompany.net321-HUDSON-0David BarnardHudson Motor Company Inc.DBarnard@thehudsonmotorcompany.net888-HUDSON-0 ext. 1About Hudson Motor CompanyHudson Motor Company is an American automotive company focused on the development and production of trucks, SUVs, and passenger vehicles. The company is currently in the planning, engineering, and early development phase of its product lineup and manufacturing operations.

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