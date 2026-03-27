The Trumpet by L. Edward Price – A Powerful New Spiritual Epic Reveals the Cosmic Battle That Shaped Creation

CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A sweeping new spiritual fantasy novel is inviting readers to witness the cosmic origins of humanity’s greatest struggle. In The Trumpet: The War That Splits the Heavens, author L. Edward Price delivers a vivid and thought-provoking narrative that explores the celestial war that began long before humanity’s first breath.Set in the heavenly realm of Shamayim, the story chronicles an ancient rebellion among celestial beings known as Malaks, who must choose between devotion to their creator, LIGHT-SPEAK, and the seductive ambition of the fallen leader Abaddon. At the center of the story stands Mikhael, the Trumpet Keeper, entrusted with a divine instrument whose sound will summon the forces of light and shake the very stars themselves.Through epic battles, celestial intrigue, and spiritual symbolism, The Trumpet explores themes of faith, free will, love, pride, and redemption, revealing the unseen conflict that echoes throughout all of human history.A Story of Light, Choice, and Cosmic ConflictBlending elements of biblical inspiration, spiritual philosophy, and epic fantasy storytelling, The Trumpet invites readers into a universe where celestial armies clash and destiny is forged through the choices of both heavenly beings and humanity.From the breathtaking Glorious Garden of Delight to the unfolding rebellion among the Malaks, the novel presents a deeply imaginative vision of the origin of good and evil. As Abaddon gathers followers in pursuit of god-like power, the faithful must stand firm in the Armor of Light, proving that love and devotion are stronger than pride and darkness.“The Trumpet is a story about choice,” says author L. Edward Price.“Every being, whether celestial or human, must choose between love and pride, light and darkness. This story explores the war that began before humanity existed but continues to shape every struggle we face today.”AvailabilityThe Trumpet: The War That Splits the Heavens is available in print, digital, and soon in audio formats.To learn more about the book or purchase a copy, visit major online book retailers and bookstores.About the AuthorL. Edward Price is originally from Houston, Texas and brings a lifetime of adventure, faith, and personal perseverance into his writing. An avid outdoorsman, Price enjoys activities such as skydiving, scuba diving, martial arts, hunting, fishing, kayaking, and fly fishing.Beyond his personal pursuits, he has devoted much of his life to mentoring others. Price has worked extensively with high-risk youth, using trained Mustang horses to teach leadership and emotional intelligence. His faith and life experiences strongly influence the themes found throughout his writing.He is currently working on The Trumpet 2, as well as another book titled Love’s Not Safe?Price is also developing a nonprofit organization called Peace Reins, which will use Mustang horses to help mentor high-risk youth and support men in sobriety.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.