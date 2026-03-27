Qin Sun Stubis Elected to National League of American Pen Women; Will Serve as Keynote Speaker April 4

Author Qin Sun Stubis

Columnist, poet and author joins alumnae Pearl S. Buck, Maya Angelou, Eleanor Roosevelt and Hillary Clinton as member of historic 129-year-old organization

I am deeply honored to join the ranks of the pioneering ‘Pen Women’ who came before me and blazed new trails for women in the arts. ” — Qin Sun Stubis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longtime newspaper and magazine columnist, poet, short story writer, and award-winning author Qin Sun Stubis has been elected to the National League of American Pen Women (NLAPW), a historic 129-year-old organization that has counted among its members such illustrious alumnae as Pearl S. Buck, Eudora Welty, Maya Angelou, Georgia O’Keefe, Eleanor Roosevelt, Rosalynn Carter, and Hillary Clinton.Founded in 1897 by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s niece Marian Longfellow O’Donoghue and journalists Margaret Sullivan Burke and Anna Sanborn Hamilton, the NLAPW is the oldest women’s arts organization in the country and seeks to support professional writers, journalists, painters, sculptors, dancers, musicians, choreographers, art teachers, theater and film directors, and other creative women. Its national headquarters is the Pen Arts Building, a historic site that was the home of Robert Todd Lincoln. The mansion, which is located at 1300 17th Street NW in Washington, D.C., is open to the public and is a frequent setting for concerts, educational seminars, and publishing activities. For those interested in attending, Qin will be the keynote speaker for the NLAPW meeting on Saturday, April 4 at 11:30 am. Please RSVP to nlapwdcbranch@gmail.com.”I am deeply honored to join the ranks of the pioneering ‘Pen Women’ who came before me and blazed new trails for women in the arts,” said Qin Sun Stubis. “I will do my best to celebrate their legacy and support NLAPW’s efforts to help more women leave their mark on the artistic, musical, and literary landscape.”Qin Sun Stubis was born amidst the rubble of a Shanghai shantytown during the Great Chinese Famine, which killed some 50 million people. Growing up, she and her sisters were at first ignored by the rest of the family for being “worthless” girls, and later shunned as political pariahs when their father was imprisoned for speaking out about the injustice he saw around him.Despite her family’s extreme poverty, Qin pulled herself up by reading banned and forbidden books and winning admission to one of China’s most prestigious universities, graduating with a degree in English and English Literature. With the help of a powerful U.S. Senator, she emigrated to the United States to further her studies and earned a master’s degree in communications. Qin vowed to use her skills, education, and voice to speak up for women, the unheard, and the voiceless, and to build greater understanding between Eastern and Western cultures.For the past 18 years, she has been a newspaper and magazine columnist, exploring the rich legacy of Asian culture and the common links of humanity we all share. She also writes poems, essays, short stories, and original Chinese tall tales inspired by traditional Asian themes. Her historical memoir,“Once Our Lives: Life, Death and Love in the Middle Kingdom,” debuted as a #1 Amazon New Release for 41 days and was chosen as the gold winner in the international Nonfiction Book Awards, the number-one winner of the PenCraft Book Awards for literary excellence in culture and history, the first-place winner of the Nellie Bly Awards for Journalistic Non-Fiction, and a winner of both a Best Book Award and a Readers’ Favorite Book Award. Ms. Magazine, Glamour Magazine UK, Grand Magazine, and Readers’ Favorite all selected “Once Our Lives” as a recommended read and the book was recently short-listed for the international Rubery Book Award, which was created as the answer to the Man Booker Prize for independent publishers and authors.You can find out more about her and her work at www.QinSunStubis.com

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