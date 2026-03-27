XPONENTIAL Europe Advances Global Autonomy and Mobility, Setting the Stage for XPONENTIAL 2026 in Detroit

XPONENTIAL Europe showcased the innovation, collaboration, and expertise shaping the future of robotics and autonomous systems.” — Michael Robbins, President & CEO of AUVSI

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPONENTIAL Europe 2026 concluded its gathering for the global autonomy and robotics industry, bringing together approximately 360 exhibitors from 43 countries alongside thousands of industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. The event reflected the industry’s rapid growth, increasing strategic importance, and rising demand for autonomous systems across commercial, civil, and defense applications.

“XPONENTIAL Europe showcased the innovation, collaboration, and expertise shaping the future of robotics and autonomous systems,” said Michael Robbins, President & CEO of AUVSI. “Trusted partners from around the world participated in live technology demonstrations, shared insights, and forged connections that will strengthen resilient supply chains and drive the next generation of autonomous systems. We look forward to continuing the conversation and building on this momentum at XPONENTIAL in Detroit this May.”

A Global Platform for Autonomy and Robotics

XPONENTIAL Europe reinforced its position as Europe’s leading event for robotics and autonomous technologies, showcasing the full value chain, from components and sensors to AI-enabled systems and operational platforms across air, land, maritime, and space.

This year’s program emphasized:

• Integration and governance, including regulatory harmonization and safety frameworks

• Defense, resilience, and critical infrastructure protection

• AI integration and investment to scale autonomy across industries

Keynotes brought together senior leaders from government, industry, and international institutions, including German Federal Minister of Transport Patrick Schnieder, Gerald Wissel of the European Association for Unmanned Aviation (UAV DACH), Member of European Parliament Jan-Christoph Oetjen, and Executive Director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency Florian Guillermet, underscoring the importance of cross-sector collaboration.

From Europe to Detroit

The outcomes of XPONENTIAL Europe underscore a broader shift toward real-world deployment of autonomous systems, with increasing alignment across industry, government, and research communities.

That momentum will continue at XPONENTIAL 2026 in Detroit this May. As the world’s largest global conference for robotics and autonomous systems, the event will convene experts from more than 20 industries and 60 countries. Held in Detroit for the first time, it reflects the city’s leadership in mobility, advanced manufacturing, and applied innovation.

As adoption accelerates, XPONENTIAL 2026 will bring together stakeholders to further advance solutions to the safety, trust, regulation, and commercialization challenges shaping how autonomy is deployed at scale.

Taking place May 11–14 at Huntington Place, the event builds on the momentum from XPONENTIAL Europe as the next key global convening point for the autonomy ecosystem. Attendees are encouraged to register now to take advantage of early bird rates, which expire today, March 27.

What You Will See on the Show Floor

XPONENTIAL 2026 will feature:

• Live demonstrations of drones, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and AI systems

• Industry applications spanning manufacturing, defense, logistics, public safety, and infrastructure inspection

• Media briefings with technology developers, end users, and industry leaders

• Defense integration via co-located Michigan Defense Exposition (MDEX), connecting stakeholders around emerging tech, acquisition priorities, and deployment

Media Registration

Credentialed media are invited to register for access to demonstrations, hands-on showcases, and interview opportunities with leaders shaping the future of autonomy.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics industry. AUVSI advocates for policy, education, and innovation that support safe and productive use of uncrewed systems.

About Messe Düsseldorf

Messe Düsseldorf is among the most successful trade fair organizers worldwide, hosting around 40 events—20 of them international—at its 613,000-square-meter exhibition center in Düsseldorf, Germany. Across 18 halls, international market leaders and top decision-makers from various sectors come together every year to present and discover innovations, exchange ideas, and network.



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