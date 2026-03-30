The Mark Hurt Law Firm Participates in National Black Lung Roundtable Advocating for Coal Miners

CASTLEWOOD, VA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior Executive Partner P. Heith Reynolds represented The Mark Hurt Law Firm at a national Black Lung roundtable held on March 12, joining a coalition of advocates focused on issues impacting coal miners and their families.

The roundtable brought together leading voices from across the coal mining community, including representatives from the National Black Lung Association, physicians, the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), black lung clinics, and community leaders. Participants engaged in discussions with national policymakers regarding the ongoing challenges faced by miners living with black lung disease and other occupational conditions.

During the event, Reynolds emphasized the importance of ensuring that coal miners have access to the benefits and support systems they rely on, including advocating for the expansion of disability benefits for those affected by black lung disease.

The Mark Hurt Law Firm continues to play an active role in supporting coal miners, injured workers, and disabled individuals, both through legal representation and broader advocacy efforts. The firm remains committed to helping individuals understand their rights and access the resources available to them.

About The Mark Hurt Law Firm

With offices throughout Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia, The Mark Hurt Law Firm brings more than 30 years of legal experience to clients facing workplace injuries, black lung claims, personal injury cases, and wrongful death matters. The firm is dedicated to advocating for individuals and families across the Appalachian region and providing trusted legal guidance when it matters most.

For more information, visit: https://www.markhurtlawfirm.com





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