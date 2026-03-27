Para-Church Partners International Launches in Arizona to Bridge Faith and Mental Health

Para-Church Partners International aims to reduce stigma, offer mental health workshops, and foster partnerships across Maricopa County.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Para-Church Partners International, Arizona’s newest faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is proud to announce its official launch. With a mission to break stigma and foster understanding, Para-Church Partners International connects faith communities to vital mental health resources—empowering individuals and families to seek healing, hope, and holistic support.Founded on the conviction that spiritual and mental well-being are deeply interconnected, Para-Church Partners International provides mental health education, awareness initiatives, and compassionate connections to professional medical support—all while honoring the unique role of faith communities in healing and wholeness.We believe everyone deserves a life of hope, health, and dignity,” said Dr. Aaron Lewis, founder of Para-Church Partners International. “Our vision is to break the silence around mental health, equip the faith community to respond with love and wisdom, and ensure that no one walks the path to healing alone.”What We Do:Para-Church Partners International offers a comprehensive, multi-dimensional approach reflecting the interconnectedness of body, mind, and spirit, including:- Mental Health Education Workshops: Free seminars and group discussions at churches and community centers to foster understanding and reduce stigma.- Awareness Campaigns: Outreach to faith communities to encourage early intervention and open dialogue.- Resource Connections: Referrals and support for individuals seeking therapy, counseling, medical treatment, and natural medicine—including chiropractic care, nutrition, and wellness.- Holistic Seminars: Integrating spiritual, emotional, and physical health for individuals and families.Who We Serve:As a Christian-based yet inclusive organization, Para-Church Partners International welcomes and serves all individuals facing mental health challenges, regardless of background or beliefs. Our doors are open to anyone in need—because healing and support should never have boundaries.Upcoming Initiatives:- Launch of education workshops across the Maricopa County area- Community partnerships with local churches and healthcare providers- Volunteer and collaboration opportunities for those passionate about faith and mental healthPara-Church Partners International invites local churches, healthcare providers, and community organizations to join us in creating a culture of compassion and action for mental health.For more information, to volunteer, or to partner with Para-Church Partners International, please email parachurchpartners@gmail.com or visit https://parachurchpartners.org/ About Para-Church Partners InternationalPara-Church Partners International is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging the gap between spiritual and mental health through education, awareness, and compassionate connections to professional support. Founded by a team with decades of experience in ministry, counseling, and medical care, Para-Church Partners International is committed to holistic healing and serving all people across Arizona.---End of Release

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