Charge Rigs, LLC Launches Bid Responder, an AI-Powered Platform to Help Vendors Win More RFPs

New SaaS platform uses AI to generate context-aware RFP responses with confidence scoring, cutting proposal turnaround time by up to 80 percent

Our AI learns from your company's actual knowledge and past wins to produce responses that are accurate, on-brand, and ready for review.” — Paul Boes, Founder, Charge Rigs

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BidResponder.com , a new AI-powered proposal management platform, today announced its public launch, offering vendors and procurement teams a faster, smarter way to handle Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and Requests for Quotations (RFQs).The platform addresses a persistent pain point in B2B sales and government contracting: the time-intensive process of responding to RFPs. Industry research shows that proposal teams spend an average of 20 to 40 hours on a single RFP response, with much of that time spent searching for past answers, rewriting boilerplate content, and coordinating across team members.BidResponder tackles this challenge with a context-aware AI engine that drafts precise, tailored responses to every question in an RFP. The system analyzes each question against a company's private knowledge base — including uploaded documents, past Q&A pairs, and website content — and generates answers complete with confidence scores that indicate how reliable each response is."Most proposal teams are still copying and pasting from old documents and hoping they don't miss a question," said Paul Boes, founder of Charge Rigs. "We built BidResponder to change that. Our AI doesn't just generate generic answers — it learns from your company's actual knowledge and past wins to produce responses that are accurate, on-brand, and ready for review."Key features of the BidResponder platform include:For Vendors and Proposal Teams:AI-powered answer generation with confidence scoring for every responseA Knowledge Base that ingests PDFs, Word documents, spreadsheets, and website URLsA Q&A Library with version history, smart deduplication, and taggingSmart RFP import that automatically extracts questions from Excel files and pasted textAI compliance checking that validates draft responses against RFP requirementsReal-time project chat and role-based team collaborationExport to PDF, CSV, and Excel formatsFor Procurement Teams and RFP Issuers:Structured RFP creation with custom sections and evaluation criteriaSealed bidding with time-locked, vendor-blind submissionsWeighted scoring rubrics for objective bid evaluationAI-powered bid assessment that automatically scores incoming proposalsA vendor Q&A portal for transparent communication during the bidding processThe platform serves both sides of the RFP process, making it useful for companies that both issue and respond to RFPs. This dual-sided approach gives BidResponder a unique position in the proposal management market, which is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028.BidResponder offers a free tier that includes two active projects and 50 AI-generated answers per month, allowing teams to evaluate the platform without a credit card. Paid plans start at $49 per month for the Starter tier and $149 per month for the Professional tier, which includes advanced features such as sealed bidding, AI bid assessment, and URL-based knowledge ingestion. Annual plans are available at a 20 percent discount. A 14-day free trial of the Professional plan is available with no credit card required.The platform also includes a developer API and webhook system, enabling integration with existing CRM, project management, and document management workflows.BidResponder.com is available now at https://bidresponder.com

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