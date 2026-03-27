Providers Race to Align Billing After CMS RPM Changes: While RPM Healthcare’s Platform Is Already Compliant

Our infrastructure supports compliant billing so organizations can focus on care delivery while pursuing appropriate reimbursement.” — Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare providers across the United States are adjusting billing operations following updated CMS guidance expected to expand reimbursement opportunities for Remote Patient Monitoring RPM ).The policy changes are prompting hospitals, physician groups and care organizations to review documentation practices, coding workflows and compliance safeguards as remote care becomes more integrated into reimbursement strategy.Why Providers Must Act NowUpdated Medicare policies aim to reduce administrative barriers and expand billing flexibility for remote monitoring services, increasing the importance of operational readiness.Key considerations for healthcare leaders include:- Expanded reimbursement pathways for remote monitoring services- Stronger alignment between care delivery and billable activity- Increased need for audit-ready documentation- Greater financial exposure for organizations that delay billing alignmentAs RPM adoption grows, billing infrastructure is becoming a core operational priority.RPM Healthcare Reports Platform Already Supports Compliant BillingRPM Healthcare reports that its platform supports billing frameworks aligned with evolving CMS requirements, enabling providers to pursue reimbursement without delaying program implementation.“Regulatory updates require providers to translate policy into operational workflows quickly,” said Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare. “Our infrastructure supports compliant billing so organizations can focus on care delivery while pursuing appropriate reimbursement.”Growing Focus on Billing ReadinessThe latest CMS guidance reflects continued federal support for remote care models and is expected to influence how providers structure monitoring programs.Organizations with established billing processes may be positioned to operationalize reimbursement more quickly, while others may need to adapt workflows to meet updated requirements.###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare.com

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